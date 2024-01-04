When buying a vehicle that is free of driving restrictions, which we can see in the Low Emission Zones (ZBE), one of the best options to not give up any of the best of combustion engines and electrical are the plug-in hybridswhich have the ECO label.

Furthermore, it must be remembered that these plug-in hybrids are included in the MOVES III Plan, so they can benefit from public aid and reduce their retail price. These are some of the most economical models within this segment.

MG HS Plug-in Hybrid

The MG HS Plug-in Hybrid is priced from 25,440 euros for the Comfort version and 27,640 euros for the Luxury version. It is a fairly reasonable price if we also take into account that it is a C-segment SUV.

This has all kinds of comforts and extrasincluding integrated navigation with MG Connect (compatible with Apple Car Play and Android Auto), Full LED headlights, heated seats or rear parking camera.

As for the engine, it is equipped with a 1.5T GDI with a maximum power of 217 HP. As for the electric motor, it has a 16.6 kWh battery and a maximum power of 90 kW. This means that this model can circulate in electric mode up to 52 kilometers and at a speed of 130 km/h running on battery.

Seat León 1.4 e-Hybrid

Another great alternative to buying a PHEV type car is in our own borders. Seat sells a version of the well-known León model, which a few years ago focused more on the family segment, which has a 1.4 gasoline engine. Together with its electric motor, with a useful 9.8 kWh, both give a combined power of 204 hp.

In terms of electrical autonomy, we find that it can reach 64 kilometers of travel in completely electric mode. It has a somewhat more humble trunk than the gasoline or diesel variants. Specifically, 270 liters, to accommodate the tank and the battery.

The first plug-in hybrid marketed by the brand is sold for a price that starts at 25,445 euros.

Hyundai IONIQ plug-in hybrid

The Hyundai IONIQ Plug-in Hybrid is one of the electrified versions of this Hyundai model. It has five doors, front-wheel drive and automatic transmission. It has a retail price between 33,625 and 39,525 euros.

As for motorization, it has a propulsion system made up of two different engines. The gasoline one is a four-cylinder GDI type with 1.6 liters of displacement and that develops 104 HP of power. He permanent magnet electric motor which is capable of giving 44 HP of power. This means that it can circulate in fully electric mode at speeds of up to 120 km/h.

Kia Ceed Tourer PHEV

One of the most interesting cars that appear in all the pools to get an economical and high-quality plug-in hybrid is this one. It is a model more focused on those who want to make certain family trips and not worry about traffic restrictions thanks to its ECO label.

This model combines a 1.6-liter gasoline engine that develops about 141 HP along with an electric motor with which it can travel up to 50 kilometers in fully electric mode. Its starting price is from 35,000 euros.