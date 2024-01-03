Suara.com – Public Policy Observer Trubus Rahadiansyah criticized the support of the ulama ijtimak forum which also received the green light from the FPI for the pair Anies Baswedan-Muhaimin Iskandar (AMIN).

He is worried that FPI's old habits full of controversy will re-emerge if the AMIN camp wins.

The old habits in question include carrying out raids on nightclubs and refusing concerts on the grounds that they conflict with Islamic Sharia. This method, called Trubus, is the true identity of FPI.

The FPI activities that have sparked controversy have recently never been carried out because they were opposed by the current government. Until finally, FPI was disbanded because its permit was no longer renewed.

“Yes, if you look at the spirit or soul of the FPI itself, which is very strict in Islamic law, it could be. That is very possible. Because that has become the identity of the FPI itself,” said Trubus when contacted, Wednesday (3/1/2024).

“So these types of concerts are definitely prohibited because they are part of the immorality of immoral behavior that is contrary to religious values, according to their understanding,” he added.

FPI's Old Way

Not only that, he admitted that he was worried that if FPI started using this old method, polarization would emerge among the Muslim community. Because, there are also many Muslims who do not agree with FPI's methods.

“Therefore, if Pak Anies wins it will be very dangerous because (the FPI's old method) there will be a polarization of Islam itself,” he said.

Furthermore, Trubus also suggested minimizing this potential if AMIN wins.

Moreover, currently Saudi Arabia, which is the reference for Islamic countries, is becoming more secular and accepting of foreign cultures.

“So whether the conditions in the parent company have changed, whether they are still implementing it is a question,” he said.

Previously, Chairman of the National Movement to Guard Fatwa (GNPF) Ulama and Co-captain of the National Team Anies Baswedan and Muhaimin Iskandar (AMIN) Yusuf Martak said that his party would be open to reviewing all strange events that occurred in the present.

According to him, this is part of the vision of change brought by AMIN.

This was in response to a statement by Political Observer Adi Prayitno who said that if AMIN was elected, Islamic mass organizations that had been officially banned would be revived.

He said that candidate pair (paslon) for Presidential Election (Pilpres) number 1 would not act arbitrarily if elected as President-Vice President in 2024.

“The patterns and methods used by the previous regime that were not good will definitely be changed, but the good ones will definitely be continued because this is not an arbitrary government, right. But it has to be a relay race because this is a big country,” he said Yusuf told reporters, Tuesday (19/12/2023).

Not only the dissolution of FPI

Yusuf said that a review could be carried out in various cases such as KM 50, the Kanjuruhan tragedy and the dissolution of the Islamic Defenders Front (FPI). If there is a request, AMIN will allow the process to proceed according to the existing mechanism.

“If the current examples are regarding KM 50, Kanjuruhan, Rempang, there may be other things such as the dissolution of the organization. So, of course, if the parties concerned propose or ask for a review, it will not be hindered,” he said. Joseph.

Therefore, he believes that the statement about reviving mass organizations was not led to a negative narrative.

“Yes, his name is also an observer, that's fine, but don't direct it towards negative things, no. Well, Kanjuruhan, until today, KM50, the National Police Chief has stated that there is a new novum,” he explained.

Furthermore, Yusuf also questioned the government's steps to disband FPI. He said that Islamic community organizations (mass organizations) have helped the community a lot so far.

“FPI does a lot, carries out many movements that are missionary in nature, carries out rescues to disaster locations,” he said.