Ibai Llanos decided to start 2024 with an important change for his health: lose weight. Through X, The Spanish streamer spoke about his weight gain and that he has become an object of ridicule on the Internet.

“Every day I receive hundreds of messages about my physical change. Many try to hurt me and others even make me laugh,” he wrote to his followers.

Every day I receive hundreds of messages about my physical change. Many of you try to hurt me and others even make me laugh. The main problem I have with my physical change is that I don't prioritize myself enough. I don't take care of myself. Neither physically nor mentally… — Ibai (@IbaiLlanos)

January 4, 2024

The influencer acknowledged that, for some time now, he had neglected his health by prioritizing work: “The main problem I have with my physical change is that I don't prioritize myself enough. I don't take care of myself. Neither physically nor mentally. Or at least not enough“.

Ibai Llanos, who is one of the content creators with the most Spanish-speaking subscribers, described this practice as a “serious mistake,” but he is willing to remedy it to feel good about himself.

Ibai Llanos promises to achieve a physical change for his health

In his official profile, Ibai Llanos indicated that It is not the first time that he has proposed to reduce his weight to stay in better health.

“I lost 17 kilos at my peak (about 6-7 months ago) but it's hard for me to stay consistent because I'm absolutely overwhelmed with work. I know it can be seen as an excuse. It can be. The reality is that I have to think much more about myself,” he added.

The sports commentator emphasized that he does not intend to detract from what he has achieved during his career. In fact, he is aware that he has faced bigger challenges, which he has managed to overcome through his perseverance and discipline:

“I consider that I have done things that are more (or equally) difficult in terms of discipline and effort than my physical change in my own work. I have been absolutely impeccable (in terms of effort) for ten years in my work.”

I consider that I have done things that are more (or equally) difficult in terms of discipline and effort than my physical change in my own work. I have been absolutely impeccable (in terms of effort) for ten years in my work. — Ibai (@IbaiLlanos)

January 4, 2024

In 2024, Ibai Llanos will seek to be an example and overcome the criticism he reads on social networks, where he is accused of being overweight and obese.

In this regard, he mentioned “I will achieve my physical change. I am sure. I have never gotten it out of my head. And so will you. I have no doubt. I want to be an example for many of you, and we will do it. 2024 will be amazing. Take good care of yourselves (in all aspects). It is important”.

Ibai Llanos and his speech about fatphobia

Previously, Ibai Llanos had shown his Twitch community images of his weight loss process, which included going to the gym and eating a balanced diet.. For these actions, At the time, he was accused of fatphobia.

In March 2023, The influencer announced a fast food line in collaboration with Spanish chef Dani García, “The Gaming Family.” He, in turn, explained that he had paused his training due to the controversy, since he was criticized for promoting “fast food.”.

Given this, on his channel Twitch He said: “There are content creators before me who have put out a menu and there haven't been any problems. Menus that, evidently, have had their hamburgers, churros, sandwiches, even alcoholic drinks, and nothing has happened“.

And concluded “The problem is when someone who is fat does it and someone like me does it. If I were a muscular guy and presented this menu to you, there wouldn't be any problem. But since I'm fat, it seems like I have no right to be able to have a menu or a restaurant.”

* * * Stay up to date with the news, join our Whatsapp channel * * *

OB

Themes

Ibai Llanos Twitch Twitter Fatphobia

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions