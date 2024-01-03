Hutchinson returns to racing after his license was forced to be suspended last year for health reasons. The record duo is reconstituted (5 victories in the 2010 edition of the TT)

January 3, 2024

16 times victorious at the Tourist Trophy but in 2023 – shortly before the opening of the two weeks of racing on the Isle of Man – he suffered the revocation of the license due to a health problem; Now Ian Hutchinson won the TTreconstituting the partnership with the team Milenco by Padgett’s Motorcycles.

The story of the pilot of Bingley, West Yorkshire, is one of the many wonderful stories of road racing and we are particularly pleased to know that its presence at the TT 2024 is assured. Hutchinson, in fact, has already won 16 TT races in his career and in 2010 he signed the still unbeaten record of 5 victories in the same edition of the Tourist Trophy triumphing in Senior, Superbike, Super Stock and both Supersport races. His career continues with the normal “highs and lows” of all road race riders but in March 2023 during cycling training in Spain, a sudden illness stops him and – as he will later state in his social media – only the help of Jason O’Halloran (at that moment with him) saves him from more serious consequences. But following this health problem, the English federation (ACU) for safety reasons and following the normal protocol foreseen for these cases revoke the pilot's license for 12 months, despite his full and rapid recovery. For “Hutchy”, therefore, the 2023 Tourist Trophy that was supposed to run with the Milwaukee/TAS team astride the BMW M 1000 RR was instead experienced from the commentary booth.

Fast forward to the present day, and today's news is that Hutchinson is returning to road racing aboard the Team Hondas Milenco by Padgett’s Motorcycles with which he will run Superbike, Superstock e Senior con la CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SPwhile the Supersport you will see him riding the new one CBR600RR. This is, as mentioned above, the reconstitution of a partnership that signed the record of five victories in the single edition of the TT, but it must still be remembered that the duo met again in 2018 to compete in Supersport.

In the words of Hutchinson sI read all the satisfaction for the 2024 program: “I'm really happy to be back with Clive and the team. I think the way I work and the team works is perfect. Clive prepares a bike that you know you can get on and go fast straight away,” said iThe fourth most successful rider in TT history as well as the fifth fastest of all time, having lapped at over 133mph in 2016. “We've already done some testing in Spain and we'll be back in Portugal and Spain again in the next few weeks, plus we'll have a lot more track time ahead of the TT, so I'm really looking forward to what 2024 can bring.”

Clive Padgett, Team Principal of Milenco by Padgett's Motorcycles added: “We are absolutely delighted to have Ian back in the Padgett racing family. We have a long, enjoyable and very successful relationship dating back many, many years and it is an honor to be working together again in all classes. He has been on an incredible journey since that extraordinary year, 2010, but there is no denying the determination of this man and I don't think we can rule out the possibility that he could achieve a great result. I really believe in him but, regardless of the results, I think having him back with the team is just a fantastic story for the sport and for the TT.”

Foto: Isle of Man TT Races