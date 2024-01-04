Paco Arévalo's friends today mourn the sudden death of the comedian because, if as an artist he was great, as a friend he was the best.

He had a very close relationship with Bárbara Rey, with whom we have spoken in 'And now Sonsoles' and they spoke daily.

Others, like the singer Francisco, lamented his unexpected loss and he also had many friends in the bullfighting world, such as Enrique Ponce or Manzanares.

Although his closest friendship is the one he has maintained for decades with the bullfighter Vicente Ruiz, “El Soro”, who is even godfather to one of his daughters. We have spoken with him live, devastated by the death of the comedian.

“I will continue to love him wherever he is,” he assured, and they were like brothers. The right-hander wanted to highlight that everyone loved Arévalo and that it has been a great loss. “It was worth being born to meet someone like him,” he made it clear.

And if we talk about his greatest friendship, that is undoubtedly the one he had with Bertín Osborne. For years they were an inseparable duo, twins in a play and considered themselves almost brothers.