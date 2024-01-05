Gradually, mobile phones have managed to displace digital cameras that, until their appearance, we all used on our trips or even in our daily lives. As technology has advanced and developed, there are more and more options before us to capture moments with the highest quality.

Having all our photographs on our mobile device has a great advantage: as is the case that we always have at our fingertips all the moments that we have saved. However, we also have an important challenge: the possibility of deleting our photographs at any time by mistake. In the case of Android, however, this error has a solution: we will tell you about it.

Check the trash

The first thing we have to know is that once we delete a photo, it does not automatically disappear from our mobile. But it remains, for a limited time, in the trash of our mobile. Depending on the Gallery application that we use by default, the route to reach it may be different. However, we are going to tell you how to access it both from Google Photos and from the Gallery itself, which are usually the two most common ways.

In the case of Google Photos, we must access the app itself and then go to “Library”. Once we are inside the library, we have to click on the “Trash” option that we will find in the lower right area. Once we access, we will have at our disposal all the elements that we have been deleting and we will be able to either restore them or delete them permanently. In the event that we want to restore, we must do the same from the options menu that each photograph has.

If we choose to manage from the Gallery application of the manufacturer in question, the access path will be very similar. Normally, all deleted photographs are usually saved for a period of no more than 30 days. We will have to access the Gallery, find the place where the trash can is located and, subsequently, select the photograph in question to be able to restore and recover it.

App externa: DigDeep

In addition to doing it natively, as we have previously mentioned, we also have the possibility of using external applications, such as DigDeep, available on Google Play for free. In this case, we find a recovery tool that allows us to examine the entire storage system, both internal and external, in order to recover those images that we have deleted by mistake.

In just a few minutes it will examine the inside of our device and then it will offer us all the information about those locations where it has found photographs that we can recover. In this case, it is important to know that it is necessary to enable the necessary permissions when accessing the application for the first time so that you can access all the content without generating any type of error. If we do not grant the permissions, it will not be able to analyze the downloads and deleted files folders in which the photo we want to recover is probably located.

If this application does not find the photograph, it is worth keeping in mind that there are different other apps in the Google store that can help us achieve our objective. In some cases, free of charge. In others, in exchange for a small payment.