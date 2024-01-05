Oliver's nightmare began 6 years ago when the death of his grandmother unleashed a real family war.

Her aunts moved, without permission from the rest of the family, to the house where she lived. A few meters away, the other home that her grandmother owned, and in which they themselves resided, was left empty and completely destroyed.

Sunken ceilings, broken windows and doors, and everything turned into a veritable landfill. “That belongs to my grandmother and they have allowed the neighbor to build there,” Oliver said.

Both the squatted home and the one that has been completely destroyed are part of that inheritance that Oliver claims. In addition to 30,000 euros in cash that he claims have disappeared.

A battle for inheritance that has unleashed a family conflict. According to Oliver, his aunts refuse to talk to him and he even receives death threats.

The grandson claims to receive his part of the inheritance, which is legitimate, and put an end to a conflict that has left a family completely divided.

In 'And now Sonsoles' we have spoken with him, who explained that it was when the distribution had to be made that they began to object. “Until that moment the relationship was good, I never thought we would end up like this in my life,” he said.

His aunts are squatting in the house, even though it belongs to him and his sister. Now he can't even go through the door because they have attacked him, he has even had to cross the sidewalk.

“I have feared for my integrity,” said Oliver, who feels sorry above all for the deception he has suffered from his family.

