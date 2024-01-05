Ana, Paco Arévalo's granddaughter, is one of those most affected by the death of her grandfather. We have spoken with her live on 'And now Sonsoles', despite being devastated.

One of the things that hurts him the most is not knowing what happened, although he consoles himself by thinking that he had a sweet death and has not suffered.

As for what he was like as a grandfather, he has assured that he was the best and that he has no other word to define him. “I can't say anything bad about him,” she said.

Finally, he has made it clear that, although at this moment he is unable to get a smile from him, he will always remember him with one.

We have also been able to speak with his son, Paco Arévalo, who was the one who found the lifeless body of the comedian, who died suddenly at the age of 76.