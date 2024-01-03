The year has started very intensely in Pasapalabra: Moises was on the verge of winning the prize! The contestant has launched himself in El Rosco and, although he has not finally signed the feat, he has made it very difficult for Óscar, who has already started 2024 by passing through the Blue Chair.

The test was very close during the first round: Moisés closed it with 19 hits; Óscar, at 18. However, there were still the strongest emotions to experience.

With 20 letters already in green, Moisés has gone for the five that he had left. He has been making successes until reaching 23 and seemed very sure of adding more, until a capital stopped him. “I can't believe it!” He said when revealing that he got involved between two cities in Venezuela.

The bar was clear for Óscar, who has also run out of options for the 1,288,000 euro jackpot by confusing the herring with the anchovy. Can he scratch the tie? Check it out in the video!