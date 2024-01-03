They were inseparable friends, so much so that Marisol became Dolores' mother's caregiver, something she did to help her financially. And not only that, but she was someone so important that, when the old woman died, despite being the only caregiver, she appears on her tombstone.

Dolores was devastated by the death of her mother, so she decided to go to another relative's house for a while with the promise that Marisol would take care of her home.

However, he never imagined what he would find when he returned, since in fact he did not leave for more than a week. The windows of the house were full of bars and the key did not open the door. “When I arrived he started yelling at me from inside,” she explained.

And Marisol had stolen her home and everything inside, something that Dolores reported and, despite the judge agreeing with her, her former friend resists and continues squatting in the house. She alleges a situation of vulnerability, something that has been denied on several occasions.

The date decreed to evict her was last July 28, but Marisol managed to stop the eviction.

However, Dolores did not give up and continued fighting for her home. Once again the court has agreed with her but the sentence has never been carried out.

An acquaintance of the squatter claims that she keeps saying that the house is in her name, even showing documentation that, according to Dolores, is false. “She said that I had rented her the house, but there is no contract,” she said, in addition to the fact that these homes cannot be rented.

Now, because of the squatter caretaker, she has been struggling for 4 years in a substandard housing with all kinds of garbage.

Dolores has tried to talk to her and has even begged her to give her her home back. This is not the first time that Marisol has squatted, but she is already the third.

We talk to the squatter

Pepa Romero has spoken with Marisol, the squatter, who has assured that she has nothing to say. “Things are where they should be,” she has made clear.

Furthermore, he has said that Dolores is not living there because she has not told the truth. She has also denied changing the lock.

