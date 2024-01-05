Fedra Lorente is one of the women who shared the scene with Paco Arévalo during his time on the program '1,2,3' and we have remembered her with her after his sudden death.

The actress fondly remembers Paco and his family, about whom she has spoken all good things. She and the artist have many memorable anecdotes that they lived together on television.

“He was so nervous about the program that he was losing his mind,” he said, in addition to helping them a lot in every way he could. Phaedra has defined him as a genius.

As for what he was like behind the cameras, he assured that he was the same, generous and constantly making people laugh. “Very affectionate,” he said.

Paco Arévalo has died suddenly at his home in Valencia at the age of 76, after confessing just a few days ago that he was going through a health downturn.

It was his son who found the artist's lifeless body, an unexpected death since everyone thought he had the flu, something that ultimately was not the case.

Her granddaughter Ana also wanted to remember her grandfather, to whom she only dedicated nice words, despite being devastated by his death.