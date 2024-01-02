Mobile phones: those technological products that you hate at times but love most of the time, are as powerful as they are destructive. But beyond what you use a cell phone for, today I will talk about the smartphones that have been presented in 2023.

There is much to praise manufacturers that continue to launch mobile phones in a market that has fallen in sales this year, but that is expected to improve next year. In Computer Today I have analyzed a lot of cell phones this year, but there are some things that have especially caught my attention… and not exactly for the better.

Here I will comment on the details next year, they should not be there (because I already mentioned the ones I would like to see again in this post).

Details that may seem ridiculous to even mention, but if they are present in a mobile phone that will end up on sale and hopefully in millions of hands, it is an important detail.

Curved screens

One of the trends that were born about 4 or 5 years ago in mobile manufacturers, to try to differentiate themselves and as a method to indicate that they could do different things, are curved screens. First came flexible panels, literally, but later they relaxed from this madness to something easier to digest: curved edges.

Samsung and LG, back in the day, when they were still manufacturing mobile phones, began to integrate rounded screen edges, with a big problem: ghost touches. Like any trend that doesn't make sense, those edges became less prominent, until we reached what we have reached today: curved screens.

Macro cameras

Stop. Most mid-range and low-range phones continue to integrate a sensor in the camera kit that serves little purpose: macro camera.

It became fashionable a couple of years ago as an extra camera that cheaper cell phones included to compensate for the lack of better cameras, such as a telephoto lens or a good quality ultra-wide angle lens. The good news is that little by little it disappears or, at least, it is used for something more efficient, portraits.

Ultra-mega-hyper-fast charging

Mobile brands have to differentiate themselves in some way and lately they do so with battery charging speed technologies.

Xiaomi and Oppo/OnePlus are the ones who lead with their charging technologies, which reach up to 240 W, although currently Oppo's SuperVOOC technology reaches up to 150 W, more than enough to reach a full charge in just 15 minutes.

Why should we have fewer ultra-fast charges? Because it is not healthy for the batteries. It is something that even manufacturers warn: fast charges can affect their useful life, and this, in a world where it was easy to replace them, would not be a problem, but that ship sailed a long time ago.

Fingerprint trapping materials

Brands choose a specific material for their mobile phones taking into account two details: the final price they want to put on that mobile phone and who it is aimed at. That's why we have had metal phones for years (from the era before wireless charging) for high ranges, and plastic ones for low ranges.

Now there are two materials, plastic derivatives and glass, for the backs of mobile phones. The problem? That the cheapest ones are fingerprint catchers.

Even on materials such as high-end aluminum, fingerprints remain, for example Apple laptops in midnight blue that are present in the 13- and 15-inch MacBook Air.

Even if the phone is cheap, it is time to invest a little more so that the phone does not attract fingerprints and grease from your fingers in such a way that you have to wipe it with a cloth, or worse, on your shirt, to remove those uncomfortable grease marks. .