Hyundai is already working on its own solid-state battery. Countries like Japan and South Korea are in the race for their development. The energy density of this type of battery is promising for improving the great challenge of electric cars: their autonomy.

The Korean company has patented in the United States what it calls “a solid-state battery system with a pressurization device.” Instead of using the classic liquid electrolytes of traditional lithium-ion batteries, Hyundai envisions a future with pressurized solid-state batteries, in which the pressure remains constant in each cell.

The benefit of solid state. Solid state batteries are the great promise for the electric car. These are the evolution of the lithium ion batteries that we usually see in electric cars, and the key to their advances lies in their electrolyte.

Instead of being liquid, these batteries rely on a solid material. The main problem with lithium is that its liquid material ends up solidifying over time, deteriorating the separation between the electrodes. Solid-state batteries solve this problem, in addition to allowing greater energy density in the same size.

Hyundai has a plan for these batteries. Hyundai wants to overcome some of the challenges posed by these types of batteries. The system they have patented proposes a scenario in which the battery cells are arranged in a chamber pressurized by fluid.

A pressurization device is responsible for controlling the liquid supply, while a group of sensors monitors pressure and temperature. The goal of this system is to maintain an optimal operating temperature throughout the battery's operating range.

The challenge of solid material. Hyundai's patent does not detail the key point and main challenge of solid-state batteries: the electrolyte it uses. The choice of this material is the biggest challenge that no one seems to solve so far. Finding a material for the solid electrolyte, with adequate conductivity and facilities for large-scale production, is not easy.

The race has more and more candidates for the podium. Nissan was one of the first companies to talk about this technology. In fact, it teamed up with NASA to achieve a first prototype in 2024 and the first commercial car with this type of battery in 2028.

The Chinese manufacturer NIO has already tested semi-solid state batteries, and Toyota tells us about 2027 as the target date to launch its first vehicle with a solid state battery. Nikkei forcefully stated that “we are talking about batteries with ranges of about 1,200 kilometers.”

