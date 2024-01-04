HyperOS is already among us. At Xataka we have already been testing the new Xiaomi operating system and here we tell you all the news that HyperOS brings. It was a few weeks ago when the Chinese manufacturer decided to say goodbye to MIUI to change systems and welcome HyperOS.

Now, just beginning 2024, this new system has begun to be deployed in the first Xiaomi phones. It will eventually reach all types of devices, but for now we have it as a software update. A change as expected as it is recognizable.

It should be noted that HyperOS is a customization layer. It is not an operating system made from scratch, but rather it is a modification of Android. The latest Xiaomi phones are already being updated to HyperOS, including the Xiaomi 13 Ultra and the Poco F5, the two models where we have had the opportunity to test it these days.

The best news from HyperOS

To begin with, we will highlight the long list of new features that HyperOS brings. They are not few, although they do not change our daily lives. Xiaomi has decided to modify almost all the sections, but maintaining the trend of recent years so that its users continue to have a recognizable system, relatively close to what they are used to.

There are many applications that are specific to the operating system of the customization layer and logically they are the first in which we are going to notice the change in aesthetics and operation of this operating system. For example, the calculator has changed slightly. Now the buttons look like a square with rounded corners and at the top we see that we have the “converter” option in which we can see what 40 minutes are equivalent to in seconds, how much difference there is between your birthday and your sister's or How many Czech crowns correspond to 40 euros.

And it is not the only app in which it is seen, for example the native music app also has its changes. The interface is slightly simpler, since they have removed the sharing or timer options from the main view and now they are in the menu that we can display in the three points.

The same thing happens with the gallery, there are small changes that make it a little different. To start, we have the photo and album buttons at the bottom instead of at the top and we have a search engine at the top. For the rest we can continue making collages and clips.





Then we also have changes in the 'weather' application that gives you all the information it had before such as the time the sun sets, the wind chill, the pressure, the UV index, the air quality, and the speed of the wind. wind but it also tells you the direction the wind is going. And it also seemed to us that the information is now much clearer.

All system applications have been renewed, with new settings and a much more elaborate aesthetic.

And another app in which we appreciate these changes is in the camera app which is more simplified and minimalist. These are just some of the applications where we see changes but there are small details in all native apps.

In addition to changes in the applications, we also have modifications in the main menus and sections of the system.

The first point is the new control center. The truth is that it is very elegant and intuitive. In it you have a lot of options that you can access quickly and as usual you can edit it to add and remove the accesses that interest you.





We also find a new music player that allows us to see both what is playing and control playback. This is very interesting because it stops taking up a huge card in the notification area, which is now only focused on that type of notice. It is very elegant and easy to use.

Finally we will highlight the volume and brightness controls. They take up very little space and, as we will comment later, they especially remind us of another system. Still, the change is quite visual and they are at the perfect height of the thumb if you are right-handed.

A change in appearance that does not take us away from Android…

Although Xiaomi has added its own libraries, HyperOS is still a version of Android.

Inside HyperOS we find a Android 14 based software, with various improvements for performance and optimization. According to Xiaomi, Vela has been added, a set of libraries to optimize the system. HyperOS can be used with devices with only 64 KB of RAM and promises to be up to 15% faster when loading third-party applications. In our tests these days it feels very fluidbut it is also true that we have been testing it on high-end mobile phones that already stand out for this aspect.

The new animations will surely help that feeling. Transitions and the entire UI seem to work more smoothly. It is a perhaps less noticeable detail but it helps to perfect the Xiaomi interface.





Another change that we loved is the customization of the lock screen. You can choose various watch faces, widgets and live wallpapers. That is to say, You have a lot of options to leave the lock background just the way you like it. In fact, you can choose between three lock screen formats: Classic: if you choose this option, which is the default, you will have a simple interface with the time, date and weather information. If you like your wallpaper to be a little more beautiful, you have the Magazine format: which allows you to personalize your mobile by applying depth to the image you choose as if it were a magazine cover. And finally we have Rhombu, which is used to modify every last detail of the clock: format, design, font, color or even the typeface. In addition, this format also allows us to add personalized weather information.

And another section that cannot be missing from any Android is multitasking. HyperOS has renewed multitasking. Now it is quite simple to use. You can choose between split screen or floating windows and make working in two or more applications at the same time easy. You just have to click on the page you want and select if you want the one up and one down option and select. Or that it is floating and you can adjust the size and location.

For now, what we have tested are the first versions and surely even more changes will be coming in the coming years. What has become clear to us is that, unlike, for example, Huawei with HarmonyOS, At Xiaomi they have not had the need to break with the past.

…and it does bring us closer to iOS

We mentioned it with the volume and brightness controls, but it also happens with other points of the system such as the new icons. HyperOS we inevitably reminiscent of iOS design. It is common that when there is a new operating system it comes with a redesign so that this change can also be seen on an aesthetic level. And of course this can be seen with the naked eye in the icons. In this case they have brighter colors and give a more lively feeling.

The inspiration of HyperOS on iOS is inevitable: from the 'Dynamic Notch' to the creation of stickers.

This approach to Apple's system not only happens in the icons, but also in sections like the new 'Dynamic Notch'. Very similar to Apple's 'Dynamic Island'. The Xiaomi makes an animation at the top of the mobile in the form of a black strip, so that the notch is not visible. It remains hidden. It is elegant and simple. In what we have been using it we have seen it mainly in two uses: when we charge the phone and when we activate and deactivate the silent mode.





It doesn't stay there. Another point that reminds us of iOS is in the creating stickers from a photo. With HyperOS we can select a photo and create our own sticker super easily. Or we can edit the background to create a PNG. It became a very popular tool on iPhones and now we will also have it on Xiaomi phones.

HyperOS: ready to flood Xiaomi





Xiaomi's new system is going to change little by little how we see and how we use this brand's mobile phones. The first ones that can now enjoy this update are the POCO F5, the Xiaomi 13 and the Redmi Note 12S, although little by little it will reach practically all Xiaomi phones from last year and the previous one.

Instead of doing experiments, HyperOS is a customization layer more than capable of convincing locals and strangers

To get HyperOS, all you have to do is go to settings, click 'About phone', click on the operating system animation and check for new updates.

HyperOS at the moment is not that great revolution that is going to change your Xiaomi mobile from top to bottom. Yes it is a Deep redesign with small optimizations. A system that is presented as a first step. A solid and quite stable first step. Instead of doing experiments, HyperOS is a customization layer more than capable of convincing locals and strangers. A new system that will soon make us forget the software that existed before and that opens a new stage for Xiaomi.

