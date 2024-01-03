The license plate even says 'EV', but fear not: it's not that far yet.

There is Porsche 911 news every year, but this year there is slightly bigger news. This year the unveiling of the 992 Mk2 is planned, or the facelift of the 992. This not only includes external changes, but also an important technical first.

We can now take a good look at the car, because @spotcrewda managed to spot one on the German Autobahn. This is a Carrera, probably a Carrera GTS, judging by the rims.

Looking for external differences in a new Porsche is always a difficult task, but a number of things stand out. For example, we see that the exhausts are placed more centrally, á la 991 Mk2. The vertical bars on the rear grille have disappeared and the front bumper is also different.

The biggest news with the 992 Mk2, however, is the fact that there will be a hybrid 911 for the first time. It is just not yet clear which versions will be electrified. There may only be a hybrid top version, just like with the Mercedes SL. That would be a 911 Turbo S E-Hybrid.

However, Carreras with yellow stickers have also been spotted on and around the Nürburgring. Yellow stickers indicate a (partly) electric powertrain, so that would mean that the Carrera will also become a hybrid.

If all goes well, we will know more later this year, because the updated 992 will most likely make its appearance in the course of 2024. Of course, we will not immediately see all versions, because Porsche can now start introducing all variants again.

