For several years now, Amazon has become one of our favorite places to buy royal gifts. The reason is clear: in addition to the offers that we can find on a specific basis, the immense breadth of its catalogue. Allowing us to access almost any category with just a few clicks. Depending on where we live, we can choose delivery on the same day or within 24 hours. However, given the proximity to January 6, for some products we will no longer find the option to receive them before the long-awaited day.

In 2024, what is the last day on which we can make the purchase and receive the order before January 6? We tell you all the options you have at your disposal. Although, yes, we will tell you in advance: it is better to be quick to be able to arrive at the appointment on time.

Amazon shipping types

If we consult the website of the North American giant, we find several types of shipping that vary depending on different attributes. Among all of them, these are the most common options:

Standard shipping: If we choose this type of shipping, Amazon undertakes to deliver the order within three business days “in most cases.” However, it also states that depending on the availability and location of the product, delivery may take longer to complete. The delivery period always begins at the time the product is shipped. Economic shipping: In this case, we will receive the order within a delivery time of four to five business days. Depending on the region we are in, it is possible that they also deliver on Saturdays and Sundays, although this does not always happen. One-day delivery: This is the type of shipping that interests us most for Christmas, since they deliver the order the next day, even when it is a weekend. After a certain time, premium shipping amounts to two days, so it is advisable to purchase it first thing in the day.

Last day to receive the gift in Kings Day

Once we have described the main shipping methods that we can currently find on Amazon, it is clear that the only option we can currently opt for is shipments that are delivered in one day.

In the present 2024, the last day on which we could buy any product and receive it comfortably at our address would be January 4 before the cut-off time, since we would receive it on the 5th during the day. And, in addition, we can request that the shipment be made with the product wrapped as a gift. So we would only have to receive it and place it under the tree.

However, we cannot forget that these dates are also when a large number of shipments are concentrated. And, therefore, we are also more exposed to the order being delayed due to any unforeseen event that may arise at the transport agency. Given the little margin we would have, any situation that is not contemplated may compromise the delivery date and may occur after three months.

In any case, our recommendation is that we consult the product sheet of those in which we are interested. If we are going to be able to receive it before Epiphany, it will appear in green on the right side of the product in question, as we can see in the following image. This is the best guarantee that we will be able to receive our product in time for such an important date.