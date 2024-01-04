Suara.com – Kuala Lumpur Overseas Election Committee (PPLN), Puji Sumarsono, responded to the news that hundreds of thousands of Indonesian voters in Malaysia were not included in the Permanent Voter List or DPT for the 2024 Election.

Puji explained that most voters in Malaysia only check their names based on their passport number, not based on their Identity Card (KTP) identity number.

“We suggest that if you check based on a missing passport, then try checking with a new passport, if you can't check with a new passport, then try using an KTP,” said Puji in his statement, Thursday (4/1/2024).

Furthermore, if voters in Malaysia are still not registered on the DPT, Puji emphasized that Indonesian citizens in Malaysia can register themselves via the General Election Commission (KPU) website.

“The website is ppln.co.id. There friends can register themselves. “God willing, it will be included in the special overseas voter list category,” said Puji.

On the same occasion, he also admitted that his party had never made it difficult for Indonesian citizens (WNI) to register in the DPT for the 2024 elections.

“In fact, we have been inviting all this time to socialize with Indonesian citizens at the office to invite them to register for the 2024 DPT. Therefore, if there are Indonesian citizens like that who are actively proactive, of course we will be very helpful,” said Puji.

It is known that the X account @MurtadhaOne1 uploaded a video showing that there were hundreds of thousands of Indonesian voters who admitted that they had not been registered in the DPT.

“The KPU and @bawaslu_RI are very unprofessional and it is reasonable to suspect that there is an element of cheating. Keep going viral so people know. “No viral, no justice,” wrote the account.

In the video, it is stated that there is an alleged deliberate factor carried out by PPLN Malaysia to manipulate votes for one of the candidate pairs for the 2024 presidential election.