Huawei has been, in recent years, the epicenter of the earthquake caused by the trade war between Washington and Beijing. The biggest victim of this battle, which saw how just when it was at its peak, managing to unseat Samsung as the largest phone manufacturer in the world, it was a victim of trade sanctions that prevented it from accessing American suppliers, including Google services. .

This situation put a brake on their growth and a drop in your income, which decreased by 30% from one year to the next. In the Electronics division, the most affected, the setback was 50%.

Despite such a complicated scenario, Huawei is achieving what seemed impossible: coming back. Even after a year that began with an extension of the veto.

Life after American suppliers

Although the almost 900,000 million yuan with which 2020 closed are still far away, 2023 closes with “more than 700,000 million yuan” earned, according to what its rotating president, Ken Hu, told the company's employees and reaffirmed a corporate statement.

The specific figure will be released, presumably, at the end of January, when the manufacturer makes public its figures for the last quarter, and with them, those for the full year. However, this estimate represents a growth of around 10% compared to 2022, being conservative.

It is especially meritorious, taking into account that it was not about overcoming a temporary downturn, but rather a measure that is still in force. Huawei has had to stay in the market without having access to American suppliers.

Huawei mainly has three legs in terms of revenue: the corporate market, consumer electronics and its networking business. The consumer division was the most punished by the market after the sanctions, and without giving details, Hu said that this division “has exceeded expectations.” We do not know, in any case, what the company's estimate is for it in 2023. We will soon know its final figure.

This presumed growth has been sustained in part by the support that its country of origin is giving it: in China, Huawei has gone from a market share of 10% to 14% throughout the year, while Apple saw its market share reduced from 10% to 14%. 20% to 15%.

The Chinese market is very tight and several manufacturers share fairly similar shares. Huawei is fifth with its 14%, but the first is not that far away: Honor, with its 19%, and Oppo, with the same share, lead this market.

As a curiosity, four of the five main manufacturers are from China itself. Samsung, South Korean and world leader, is not even part of the top 5. Neither is Xiaomi, which is Chinese.

Another reason that has ensured that Huawei has not sunk, but is also rising afloat, is its strong commitment to diversification. What used to be mobile phones, tablets and little else has gone on to reinforce its catalog of laptops, mesh routers or headphones, highlighting among the latter a particularly risky model, the FreeClip.

This has allowed Huawei to weather the storm, and although the 2020 figures are still distant (specifically, almost 200 billion yuan away, about 25 billion euros), it has managed to reverse the trend.

In March 2023, it already anticipated that it had left “crisis mode”, although its rotating president, who leads the company until March 31, remains moderate. “Hard work has allowed us to survive and grow, but we still have serious challenges ahead,” he added in the internal statement reported by CNN. Pure Chinese philosophy.

