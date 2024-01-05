Suara.com – Users can view anyone's posts and Instagram Stories without having to have an Instagram account. It's easy to do, just follow the steps below to view Instagram Story uploads without an account:

1. How to view Instagram posts without an account

Users have two options when trying to view Instagram posts without an account. Both require users to know the name of the person posting the content. If the user knows, here's how:

Using direct profile link

Every Instagram profile has a direct link associated with it. Type that link into a web browser's address bar and users can view that Instagram profile without an account.

However, this method has limitations. If the user wants to see more posts or stories that he has uploaded, the user will be asked to log in or create an account.

Using imiminn.com

If users want to see posts or Stories, users can use imiminn.com.

First, visit the site. Type in the username of the Instagram profile you want to view. Select which content you want the user to see, between Post, Story, and Tagged.

Then, users can view their posts indefinitely and click on them to see them in full size. Users can even download posts and Stories on this website.

2. How to view Instagram Stories without an account

Actually, it's quite difficult to view Instagram Stories without an account. Although imginn.com says users can view other people's Stories, but one cannot enable this feature due to some reasons.

An alternative is Storiesdown.com. All of these services require users to enter the username of the owner of the content they want to view.

That's how to view Instagram posts and Stories without an account.