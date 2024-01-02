Suara.com – If the user has more than one cellphone, the user may experience problems synchronizing information across devices, including WhatsApp.

However, users can use WhatsApp even on two or more cellphones. This is a feature that WhatsApp added last year, allowing users to use the same account for up to five accounts at once.

Here's how to do it:

1. Through the application

The easiest way to use WhatsApp on a second device is through a new function in the app.

Make sure the first device has the WhatsApp app installed, with an official phone number listed in its settings. Make sure the user has the WhatsApp app installed on the second device and all related permissions are allowed. On the settings screen that asks for a phone number, press the three dots in the top right corner. Select Link a devices. This will generate a QR code. Next, open the first device. On the home page, tap the three dots in the top right corner. Click Linked devices in the menu that appears. Click Link a device. This will activate the camera. Scan the QR code that appears on the second device.Done. Now, the second device will start syncing messages and connect to the same WhatsApp account as the first device.

Users can link a total of four devices to a WhatsApp account using this method, making a total of five devices using it at any one time.

If the user wants to link another device to the account, the user must remove one of the current secondary devices first.

2. Via WhatsApp web

If users want to sync both devices via WhatsApp web, here's how:

On the second device, open the browser and visit the site https://web.whatsapp.com. The website will provide a desktop version.When switching to the desktop site, users will see a QR code for connecting devices.On the first device, go to Settings > Linked devices. Click Link a device and when the QR code scanner appears, scan the code on the second device. The two phones will now connect to each other, sync messages, and so on. While this method works, it is not well optimized for mobile devices, so the new functionality the one highlighted above is a much better method.

That's how to use WhatsApp on two or more cellphones.