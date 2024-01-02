All the existing methods so that you can unlock the Slayer form as soon as possible for your games in Baldur's Gate 3, and you will have to pay a great price.

The Slayer form has undergone a lot of changes with this new installment, but it is still something really powerful if you definitely end up unlocking it for any of the characters.

Unlike the previous installment, this form will not deprive you of your sanity, but once you accept this power, you will have access to a multitude of new abilities, but meeting a series of evil requirements.

In fact, there are three methods to unlock the Slayer form for any of your characters in Baldur's Gate 3, and you're going to have to pay a high price.

On the other hand, we are also going to point out all the abilities that the Slayer form unlocks in Baldur’s Gate 3so you can see that it is really worth it, or not.

How to unlock the Slayer form of Baldur's Gate 3 Dark Lust

First and foremost, to obtain this powerful form, you are going to have to start with Dark Hunger Origin.

On the other hand, you are free to choose the class, race and other characteristics, you just have to select what we have told you.

By this he means that you will have to resist the impulse to kill by making the wisdom roll, and if you fail that roll you will succumb to the impulse.

The 3 methods to unlock the shape

Killing the priestess in act 2

The first time you might have access to this form of assassin is when you arrive at the Last Light Inn in Act 2 and meet Isobel.

In this little quest, the priestess protects a location from dark forces, and after you spend some time with her, you'll have to repel an attack on the inn.

However, if you listen to Sceleritas Fel you will be asked to kill her, and if you do this darkness will enter the inn, eliminating all survivors, but at least you will gain the new power during your next long rest.

Killing your lover in act 2

We don't recommend it, but this is the second chance you have to get this form of assassin.

You will simply be asked during one of the long rests to kill your lover or closest companion.

If you do so, you will receive the assassin form as a reward.

However, the next morning, the rest of the camp members will suspect you and you will have to make a complicated deception roll, and if you lose, you will have to kill everyone.

That is why if you decide this procedure, you must save the game until the deception roll is successful.

Defeating Orin the Red and accepting Bhaal's gift in Act 3

The other option that we recommend, better than the previous one, is after meeting Orin the Red in the Bhaal temple.

To do this you will have to defeat her in the fight, and if you win, you will be asked to accept the assassin form.

Slayer Form Abilities

It works like any other ability, and you can transform into a Slayer once per long rest. After this it will be increased to 98 and you will receive certain increases in strength, dexterity and constitution.

Additionally, you will receive the improved bonus attack passive effect that gives you two additional attacks after attacking with your main weapon.

Highlighted skills:

Killing attack which deals 6d6 slashing damage. If the target is bleeding it receives poison contagion; and if the enemy is bleeding and prone, your attack will be a critical hit. And many, which deals 1d4 + 4 damage, and if your target is bleeding, deals additional damage per hit; but if your target is stunned, your attack will be a critical hit. Sumptuous bloodbathwhich deals 2d10 slashing damage causing bleeding for three turns, and on top of that your character will drink this blood and regain health. Let the massacre begin, while it does not deal damage, it does apply a dazed and sinister mark to enemies. Note that this mark effect lasts four turns, and if the enemy dies during this time you will gain +1 armor class. Relentless lunge where it will jump on the enemy dealing 4d6 bludgeoning damage.

So, as you see, it is quite worth unlocking this Slayer form, although you will have to choose one of the three methods that we have explained to you.

