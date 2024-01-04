Searching for Ditto blocks in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple: The indigo disk can be a big challenge if you don't have a strategy for your team.

While players have discovered a bug in the game, the DLC has received very positive feedback and features an exciting challenge from Levi.

But if you want to take advantage of all the features of the expansion as soon as possible, you will surely have to deal with the search for these mischievous Ditto.

All about the Ditto blocks in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple: The Indigo Disc

This after-school task will only appear for those who are playing in a group with friends, and is designed to be completed as a team.

It may not be mandatory to complete this task or use this feature, but you will definitely want to do so. Playing in a group is the best strategy to get AP (Blueberry Points) and finding the Ditto blocks is one of the requirements to capture the final legendary Pokémon of The Indigo Disc.

Plus, you might have fun searching for Ditto blocks if you know where to look. Basically these are several Ditto that are disguised as blocks with a bright pastel tone. You can find them hidden among block structures made to trick and deceive you.

The task is to find between 3 and 5 Ditto blocks throughout an area of ​​the Bidomo. The difficult thing is that their locations are random, but you will have a much better time if you know where they can be located with each task.

Arid Area

The Arid Area may be the easiest to search Ditto blocks in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple: The Indigo Discand you should already know why.

This area consists of a flat and extensive terrain in which the structures stand out and can be viewed without problems. Remember that blocks can appear in any structure such as classroom areas or the high command area.

You will find around 25 structures, which will give you less work when working as a team with your friends.

Polar Area: The easiest way to search for Ditto blocks

This is the second easiest area to search. Ditto blocks in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple: The Indigo Disc.

The reason is because the Polar Area is mainly made up of one main mountain, and much of the terrain is elevation towards the tip. The trick would be to start searching from the highest point down, doing a sweeping process.

The blocks can be difficult to recognize due to the bright white environment, but with some care you will pass through the dozens of structures without missing a single block.

Coastal Area

You will find that the Coastal Area is a little more challenging when it comes to searching Ditto blocks in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple: The Indigo Disc.

This is because the terrain is quite messy, with areas of water, mud and grass that can make it difficult to search and detect the blocks. However, about half the area is water, so you'll only need to search the other half.

This means there will be fewer structures to search for Ditto blocks in, making things easier. Especially with a well-coordinated team.

Steep Area

The Rugged Area could be the most difficult to search Ditto blocks in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple: The Indigo Disc.

The uneven terrain with unpredictable elevations makes it challenging to find the blocks. Going up and down the hills and canyons you may end up missing some structures.

It is best to double check the areas reviewed, making sure to check each structure very well. If all goes well you will find about 25 structures including hillside stairs and several bridges.

The Ditto blocks in the Cubic Plaza

Finally, you may have to go to the Plaza Cúbica to look for Ditto blocks in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple: The Indigo Disc.

You will think it is easy because it is the smallest and most central area of ​​the Bidomo, but it is quite the opposite. This entire region is made up of blocks, and Ditto blocks can appear anywhere randomly.

The only strategy is to pay close attention and carefully check every corner of the Cubic Plaza. It may help to take a look from a high point or from the sky.