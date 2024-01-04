Let's explain to you how to make or receive calls from Windows with your mobile, something that you will be able to do on both Android and iOS. To do this, we are going to link the phone to your computer using an application that comes pre-installed in Windows 11.

When you link your device, in addition to making calls you can also send messages. You will do all this from Windows, but through your phone. You will pair your phone so you can use calls and messages directly from your computer.

The setup process is almost the same on both devices, so we are going to explain it to you in a fairly generic way. Once you have linked the device to the computer, then you can make calls.

WINDOWS 10: 9 VERY USEFUL and LITTLE KNOWN TRICKS

Link your mobile to the computer





The first thing you have to do is download the app Enlace a Windows, which is available on Google Play for Android and the App Store for iOS. When downloading it, download the application, and if necessary sign in with your Microsoft accountwhich must be the same one you use on your mobile.





Once you install the mobile application, you will see that the only thing that appears is a screen to connect your mobile phone to the computer. To do it, press the button Scan QR codewhich opens your phone's camera to scan a code from your computer.





Now, you have to open the app Mobile Link and Windows. The normal thing is that the application comes pre-installed, but if you don't have it on your computer you can download it from the Microsoft Store. When you open it, choose the mobile phone you are going to linkwhether it's an Android or an iPhone.





Once you have chosen the mobile operating system, a screen will open with a QR code. So, point to this code with your mobile using the Connection to Windows application that you have installed on it.

When you link your phone to your device, The application will ask you for access to a large number of elements on your mobilesuch as Bluetooth, your text messages, the ability to make calls, or even access to your photos. All these permissions are necessary to be able to perform the functions from the computer, and in Android there are more permissions because there are more functions.





Now, you can start using the Windows Mobile Link app. In her, click on the tab Calls that you have above to be able to call. The first time you do it you will have to link the mobile to the computer via Bluetooth. All you have to do is click on Start pairing your Windows.





While, On the mobile you will also have to start pairing. This new pairing will be done using Bluetooth, and you will have to search for the PC from your mobile and complete the process.





And that's it. Once you have paired the device, you will have to give the mobile app permission to access and sync contacts and call history. Once you do, you can start calling whoever you want.

In Xataka Basics | Windows 11: 42 features and tricks to get the most out of the operating system