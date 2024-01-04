If you want to be up to date with the tax news that 2024 brings, don't lose sight of the changes that have been announced for the income tax return that will be presented in spring. These changes will affect personal income tax (IRPF) and will have a positive impact for many taxpayers, especially those with low incomes.

In fact, You will only have to submit personal income tax if your income exceeds 15,000 euros and you have more than one payer who pays you more than 1,500 euros in total. This represents an increase in the exempt minimum, which was previously 14,000 euros, so it is important that you review your personal situation and take this limit into account.

On the other hand, the MEIwhich was created to guarantee the sustainability of pensions, its amount increases in 2024. This mechanism is distributed between the employer and the employee, and represents an increase of 0.7% in personal income tax withholding on the salary. This will have a direct impact on your payroll, with an effect that you should consider when making your budget.

For know the amount of personal income tax that you must retain on your payroll, you can use the Treasury calculator found on their website. The Tax Agency makes your task easier with a tool available for the online calculation of the personal income tax withholdings. How can you take advantage of this utility? Here we explain them to you step by step.

How do you know the personal income tax withholding that corresponds to you in 2024?

For calculate your personal income tax withholding in 2024, you can use the online tool offered by the Tax Agency on its website. This is a free and easy-to-use service that allows you to obtain a personalized estimate of your withholding based on your work and personal situation.

The calculator will ask you for specific information, such as your NIF, year of birth, family and employment situation, among other information. In the financial details, you must indicate your gross annual salary, as well as any other compensation you receive, such as unemployment benefits or pensions.

To make the process easier for you, The tool has a help option which will provide you with explanations of technical terms or specific concepts, ensuring that you complete the information correctly.

Once you have entered all your details, click on the option Results. Here you will obtain a detailed estimate, including the basis for calculating the withholding rate, the personal and family minimum, the reduction for loan payments for primary residences, the applicable withholding rate and the annual amount of withholdings and payments on account.

The tool will give you the option to generate a document in PDF or XML format so that you can save and have all the relevant information at hand.

For know how much personal income tax you have to pay in 2024, it is important that you know the exact details of your tax situation. Your salary and your personal circumstances, such as marital status or number of children, are factors that determine the withholding percentage that is applied to your payroll.