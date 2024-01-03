Since January 1, 2023, all Spanish municipalities with more than 50,000 inhabitants, island territories and those with a population of more than 20,000 people and exceeding the pollution limit values ​​had to apply low emission zones (ZBE) in their territories. However, with the arrival of 2024 and the certain passivity of last year, we have observed that a more restrictive circulation policy has now begun to be applied mainly for all vehicles that do not have a ZERO or ECO environmental label (electric cars, plug-in hybrids, hybrids, gas or mild hybrids or microhybrids). As the regulations vary from one area to another, is it possible to know if your car can circulate freely or where it is not allowed to pass?

Can your car pass through ZBEs?

According to calculations made taking into account the current vehicle fleet, around 150 Spanish municipalities are those in which ZBEs are implemented. About 25 million inhabitants live in these and represent half of the national population. However, the measures to establish limitations on circulation they are not standardized; The regulation only takes into account the need to implement those restricted areas.

In this way, depending on where you live and the environmental label your car has, you may or may not have restrictions in your municipality. This is due to the fact that The regulations transfer powers to the town councils on the conditions for traffic restriction.

Cars without label (label A)

Vehicles that do not have the right to label are the most affected by traffic restrictions. And there are quite a few of them in a fairly aging car park in our country and taking into account that any car born before 2000 does not have the right to one (and neither do diesel cars before 2006). According to calculations by different organizations, 30% of the vehicles circulating in Spain They do not have a label.

Madrid is one of the areas most affected by the new restrictions that have come into force as of January 1, 2024. From this date, its access and circulation on all public and urban roads in the municipality of Madrid is prohibited. The only exception is that the cars are registered in the capital and domiciled in the city of Madrid in the Vehicle Registry of the General Directorate of Traffic. In addition, they will be required to be registered in the register of the Tax on Mechanically Traction Vehicles (IVTM) of the Madrid City Council. These Madrid cars will have a moratorium until December 31, 2024.

In the case of Barcelona, ​​access to the ZBE de las Rondas (Barcelona, ​​L'Hospitalet de Llobregat, Sant Adrià de Besòs, and part of Esplugues de Llobregat and Cornellà de Llobregat) is not allowed for vehicles without a label, although in this case only in one protected schedule which has been established from Monday to Friday from 7 am to 8 pm. The Barcelona city council has established a reduction in restrictions for the lowest incomes.

Cars with label B

Label B corresponds to gasoline passenger cars and light vans registered from January 2000 and diesel from January 2006. These types of vehicles are the most polluting from among those with an environmental label.

For example, in Madrid, although it has become a large ZBE, They have no significant restrictions in 2024. The only access limitation would be to the so-called Special Protection Low Emissions Zone that has been established in the center of the capital (ZBEDEP Central District). Even so, you could even drive your car as long as it is to park in a parking lot authorized by the Madrid City Council. They also do not have access restrictions to the other ZBEDEP, Plaza Elíptica. In any case, you can make a specific query by license plate and thus better know if your car has any exceptions.

In other cities where there are usually more restrictions, such as Barcelona, ​​we will not have too many problems with a B label car, since can move freely through the ZBE of the Barcelona Rounds and without even having the restricted schedule of cars with label A.

Coaches with C label

C cars are the least polluting among those that have restrictions. Basically, those of combustion that are saved from sticker B are included, that is, those of gasoline registered from January 2006 and diesel from 2014.

In the case of Madrid, cars with a C label currently have the same restrictions as those with label B, although those with the green sticker are less polluting compared to the yellow sticker. This means that they can access the Madrid ZBE (including the Plaza Elíptica ZBEDEP), except for the Central District ZBEDEP, where they can only access to park in an authorized public parking lot or access with invitations. As for Barcelona, ​​same situation as for cars with label B; circulation allowed by the ZBE of Rondas without restricted hours.