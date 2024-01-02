Don't know how to get the shotgun at the beginning of the game? Don't worry, because in this Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora guide we show you how to unlock it.

It is one of the best games of 2023, forgotten due to its late release date, which is why it could not enter the The Game Awards nominations. Yes, we are talking about Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, the new game Ubisoft Massive (The Division).

We are before an open world action and adventure gamewith touches of first-person shooter, exploration, hacking, stealth and even flight (with Na'vi mounts).

It may not be the most popular game of the year, but it is a great option for any fan of James Cameron's franchise. In addition, it is an essential step to understand the upcoming Avatar films.

One of the best weapons in the game is the shotgun. The bad thing is that you won't get it until well into the story of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora… unless you follow our guide, of course.

Where is the shotgun at the beginning of your journey?

As we say, the shotgun is one of the best weapons of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. It is lethal at short distances, although unfortunately it cannot be achieved from the beginning.

Or if? Well the thing is that It is hidden in one of the sealed boxes that you see throughout the adventurespecifically after completing the game's tutorial.

The problem is that, by then, you still won't have the necessary tools to open sealed boxes and hack GDR security systems.

Once you finish the Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora tutorial, you must continue completing the main quest line (even though you can now explore Pandora freely).

You will soon arrive at the Resistance Headquarters camp, where you will meet Alexandar Tremayne. Will give you the tool to hack GDR locking systems.

Now open the map and look for the Service Station. It is located southeast of the Headquarters, so you can't miss it.

Once you get there, activate your Na'vi senses. We look for a sealed box, located next to a truck, that you can open with the item they have given you.

Complete the hacking minigame, and you will get the shotgun. The good thing is that you will be able to overcome the first missions with this weapon, which is one of the best.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora has been available since early December on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. If you like movies James Cameron or open world and science fiction games, don't hesitate to try it.

