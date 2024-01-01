The armor configuration that this Baldur's Gate 3 player is using, and that practically makes him invincible against most physical attacks and even spells.

We can choose a multitude of character configurations in Baldur's Gate 3, some more focused on stealth, others on attack, but also on defense.

While it is advisable to distribute our best builds among the different characters to make them a truly powerful set in Baldur’s Gate 3the truth is that you can choose different strategies.

And a user on Reddit has shown his character configuration that makes him practically invincible, and that is that he has 31 armor that is tremendously difficult to achieve.

So we are going to tell you exactly about this character configuration for Baldur's Gate 3, and it seems to have been very well received among the user community.

How to get perfect armor in Baldur's Gate 3, capable of repelling most attacks

As we said, a player from the adventure has shared his character, and he is characterized by having an armor configuration of 31, something really impressive.

Specifically, the user has shared a screenshot of his character on Reddit and titles it “I have become unbeatable.”

While your character can still take damage from critical hits, and evidently take damage from saving throws as well, depending on certain stats and luck, it is clear that with a level reached of 31, most melee attacks and spells are not going to take away practically anything.

As we can see, the key is the agility armor, which is a very rare armor that can be purchased directly in Act III.

The nice thing about this armor is that it doesn't limit the dexterity bonus to +2, allowing this player to use their full +5.

As for the shield, you get it directly by looting it from the House of Hope, but it doesn't come with any other bonuses beyond its protection.

This is a fairly interesting configuration, but it leaves aside the protection of the rest of the team members, so this also depends on your way of playing.

