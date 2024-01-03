How to get 10 knife kills in 30 seconds in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 Zombies mode: how to unlock the Prestige 1 challenge and strategy.

Having trouble killing 10 zombies with the throwing knife in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3? This Prestige challenge in Modern Warfare 3's zombies mode is one of the most complicated to complete, especially if you play alone.

The best way to overcome this challenge, which is to do 10 throwing knife kills against zombies in less than 30 secondsis coordinating with your teammates.

Although you have to do the casualties yourself, your friends can help you round up the zombies. In this Call of Duty zombies guide We tell you what is the best strategy to overcome this Prestige challenge.

How to unlock the challenge to kill 10 zombies with a throwing knife in 30 seconds and strategy

The first thing you need to know is how to unlock this challenge: you must reach level 56, to start Prestige 1.

When it's your turn to overcome the challenge, start by preparing yourself with objects to withstand the blows, such as vests. And you will need to recover your knives from the corpses, so it is almost inevitable that you will receive some hits.

The best way to overcome this challenge is to gather the zombies in the low threat zone, where weaker zombies are found. Get their attention and have a large group follow you, as the time will start running as soon as you kill the first one.

If you coordinate with your friends, have them attract the zombies and bring them closer to the same area. That's when you should throw those throwing knives.

