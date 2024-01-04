Suara.com – When processing data in Excel, users must check it properly and avoid duplicate data. Therefore, users must be able to find duplicates to ensure the calculation is correct.

Here's how to find duplicates in Microsoft Excel:

How to find duplicates in Excel

Select a range of cells. As with other Excel functions, the user must decide which data they want to use. Go to the Home tab and find the Styles section. Then click Conditional Formatting to open the next menu. Open Highlight Cell Rules and select the Duplicate values ​​option. Users will see a menu appear and can decide how the user wants to format the duplicate cells. For example, users can color their duplicates green. After that, click OK to identify the duplicates. Ilustrasi program Microsoft Excel. (Shutterstock)

How to find duplicates or triples in Excel

Using the same steps, users can extend the same functionality to work with triples and higher. However, this is a little more complicated because the user has to start using the COUNTIF function.

First, select the cell range and go back to Conditional Formatting in the Styles section. Select New Rule under Icon Sets. This will bring up a menu for creating rules. Then click Use a formula to determine which cells will be formatted. Enter the formula =COUNTIF and enter the data in the cell. Click OK to get the results. Excel formulas are cell-based, so the first data shows which cell is being checked.

That's an easy way to find duplicates in Excel.