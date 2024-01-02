Since Twitter stopped being Twitter to become the enigmatic and more controversial X, many things have changed, however, there is something that remains practically the same with some differences: it is not possible download videos freely that are published on the network. But is there any method that works? Are there official ways to do it?

How to download an X video from the official application

There is an official way, but as you may be imagining, it is limited to the paid version of X. And you will need a verified account with Twitter Blue to be able to access the video download function. This function appears when we play a video of X in full screen and click on the three points in the upper right corner.

Verified users can now download videos if the content creator allows it pic.twitter.com/L0lGQe0iPI — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 3, 2023

In any case, being verified will not guarantee a download, since the content creator must allow this function in their account. If the creator of the video has disabled the function of downloading the content, you will not be able to do it with this method, and you will have to use some of the ones we leave you below.

An exclusive function

Before the service was renamed X, the third-party API allowed applications external to the service to offer extra functions such as downloading videos. This was something that we could see in Tweetbot or in the old and missing Twitterrific, but with Elon Musk's new rules they passed away.

Luckily, the nature of the service allows you to continue using web tools to achieve the task, so, although it is not as direct as using the official application, there will always be fairly simple solutions available.

Download a video from X easily

The easiest, fastest and simplest way to download a video from X (Twitter) is to copy the URL and paste it into an online service that extracts the video for you. There are many related services, so we are going to give you several so you can try them.

X (Twitter) Video Downloader

This page is simple and very easy to use. Simply paste the URL of the post with the video and click on the download button. Several resolution options will appear so you can choose the one you want according to the desired quality of the video.

Twitter Video Downloader

Another identical service without advertising or strange methods. You copy the URLs and click the download button so that the website shows you the resolutions in which you can download the video.

Methods to avoid

Avoid any type of external application that promises these types of functions. download videos from Twitter. In reality, the process is extremely simple, and a website is more than enough. External applications The only thing they want is to bombard you with advertising and make money in return, and they will probably make things quite complicated for you when it comes to downloading the video.

The same thing happens with some websites that promise a download button, but end up sending you advertising windows and confusing links that go nowhere. It is best to focus on the two websites that we have left you above, since they work perfectly and get to the point.