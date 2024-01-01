The two procedures that we give you so that you can destroy or deactivate the arcane turrets in this area of ​​the underdark in Baldur's Gate 3.

There will come a time when you will repeatedly wonder how to disable the arcane turrets in Baldur's Gate 3, and that will be when you reach the underdark region.

Once you reach the Underdark area, you'll want to explore the arcane tower, but you'll see that it's protected by a series of arcane turrets, and it seems impossible to harm them.

Luckily, there are a couple of procedures for us to destroy the arcane towers in Baldur's Gate 3.

It is essential that you destroy them if you want to successfully finish this area of ​​the underdark, because you can also obtain a multitude of rewards inside the Arcane Tower.

How to disable arcane turrets in Baldur's Gate 3

We have two procedures to destroy the arcane turrets inside the tower, one is by directly destroying them with spells and another way is to enter the arcane tower itself and deactivate them from the inside.

Destroying turrets with spells

These turrets are resistant to most types of damage, but you can take some damage off them if you use radiant damage.

With radiant damage, you will take something away from them, but if, for example, you had Shadowheart's level 5 sacred flame, you will practically be able to eliminate them very quickly.

You could also use anything that deals lightning damage, and it is a very efficient option because the arcane turrets will take double damage.

You could use one of the following spells: a lightning arrow, a chromatic orb, a level 3 lightning bolt, or a witch's bolt spell.

Destroying the turrets from the inside

Once you are inside, you must go to the west side of the building and jump down to the garden below. Once you are in the garden, you must find a tree that glows blue and you will have to extract the Sussur flower from it.

When you have the flower, return through the garden door, and when you go through it, you will find yourself on the lower floor of the tower, where you will have to find the power generator and place the flower.

With this you will be able to permanently deactivate all the turrets of the tower, and you will also be able to use an elevator and you will have greater lighting throughout the area.

