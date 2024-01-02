Let's explain to you how to create a Funko figure with your face and your name using artificial intelligence. Specifically, we are going to use Microsoft Copilot, since it is free and allows you to use DALL-E 3 to create images.

Actually, you will see that creating images of this type of figures is very simple, all you need is know the structure of your request or prompt. Once you know it, you will only have to add the changes you want to make it a figure similar to you. You can even customize the number that appears on the box, as well as the name.

Create a Funko with you dear with Copilot

Let's start by giving you an example of images that we have created next to the prompts that we have used to make them. In both compositions we have used the same prompt structure, so you will see that it is really simple.





Draw a Funko figure featuring a man named “YUBAL,” and the number 666 on the box. The doll has medium-long dark hair, with a goatee, and wears a black t-shirt, jeans, and black sneakers. 3D Render





Draw a Funko figurine that features a woman named “LINDA,” with the number 123 and a pink flower logo on the box. The doll has long pink hair, with green eyes and purple painted lips, he wears a green t-shirt, pink pants, and white sneakers. 3D Render.

As you see, the structure we have used is the same. To start the prompt, you tell Copilot that you want him to draw a Funko figure. Just with this, artificial intelligence will already know the structure it should use and the appearance of these types of dolls, so the composition will be made in a certain way.

In the prompt we have also including name and number that appear on the box. In the second case we have even added a certain logo. You may not always get the name right, so for greater accuracy I recommend using Copilot's balanced mode on the web.

And finally, you can also add clothing description, choosing the colors of each of the garments and the type of garment to wear. Although we have not used it in the example, you can also ask you to have an object in your hand to give you another personal ticket.

