Naturgy, previously known as Gas Natural Fenosa, is a company that offers classic electricity and natural gas rate packages which includes a maintenance service, although it also has the possibility of a maintenance contract. tariff plan with a fixed monthly fee. If you have ever encountered an incident in your home or business, or have had an error in your bill for the last month, you can check all these unforeseen events through their customer service in several ways.

Contact via toll-free telephone

One of the most used means to resolve any situation quickly and efficiently is, without a doubt, by telephone. In this case, Naturgy makes available to its clients a free landline number and another mobile number to resolve any incident that has to do with the payment of overdue invoices, payment installments or technical assistance, among others:

Landline: 900 100 251 (availability from Monday to Saturday from 8am to 10pm). Mobile phone: 626 888 222 (availability from Monday to Saturday from 8am to 10pm).

Contact by email and online

Another of the most used resources for all those who do not want to attend the phone call is the email and a friendly chatbot called Pepe.

In the first case, you have the option of sending your query by filling out a complete form to respond more precisely to your query. but if you prefer, you can directly send an email to the address servicioatencioncliente@naturgy.com to discuss all your doubts and so that they can resolve them as soon as possible. They will respond to you as soon as possible to the email address you have provided.

Secondly, you can contact in real time with a virtual assistant to advise and guide you in all Naturgy products, although it will also try to answer all your questions. For example, it can help you with your invoice issues, consult your contracts or modify them, be updated on the latest company movements, etc.

Contact with social networks

One of the last options to contact Naturgy customer service is through their social networks. The energy company currently has active accounts Facebook y X (Twitter) to attend to your requests. Although you also have the possibility of communicating with the company through WhatsApp starting a chat with them. But it is only for telematic use, since you will not be able to communicate by telephone.

Go to an office

Finally, you can go to a Naturgy office as long as you request appointment to avoid scheduling problems and customer saturation. Here you can view the nearest store to carry out all your transactions in person. To do this, enter your town or province in the search bar.