Complete Levi's challenge in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple: The Indigo Disc It can cost you more than necessary if you don't prepare well.

Capturing and evolving Cottone in Whimsicott is another of the activities of the new DLC, which allows you to find all the previous starter Pokémon.

But to explore all the content of the DLC you will have to complete a series of tests, and Levi's can give you a lot of headaches. Here we will make things easier for you.

What are the challenges of the High Command?

Levi's challenge in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple: The Indigo Disc It's just one of the different challenges you'll encounter throughout the DLC.

This expansion gives us access to the Blueberry Academy, where many talented trainers spend their days gathering information about Pokémon. And one of the activities you can do is confront the High Command.

This group of four powerful trainers will give you a lot of trouble with their high-level Pokémon. But to be able to face them you will have to overcome their challenges throughout the academy. Only trainers who demonstrate their skills will earn the right to battle.

Each challenge within the DLC is more difficult than the next, and they are all different from the rest. Levi's challenge in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple: The Indigo Disc It is the most difficult of all, but here we will teach you how to complete it without problems.

How to overcome Levi's challenge in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple: The Indigo Disc

To start with this challenge you will have to go to the Polar Area right in the upper left area of ​​the map.

The good news is that you will not need Blueberry Points (AP) to complete Levi's challenge in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple: The Indigo Disc. But the biodomestic combat challenge will be more difficult than the rest because it requires you to defeat three trainers before facing Levi.

Something to consider is that each encounter will be a double combat, so you will need to prepare your team with that in mind. But there is one condition, and that is that you can only use Pokémon that you have captured in The Indigo Disk, so your most trained monsters will not be able to help you.

The good news is that you can participate with your full team of 6 Pokémon, so you will have enough attempts to take each victory. And the order in which you defeat them doesn't matter, as long as you counter them with your team.

One of your rivals will be a student named Craig who uses a duo of Bastiodon and Rampardos. Against them it will be useful to use Fighting and Ground type STAB moves.

The second student is named Winter and combines Dewgong with Sandshrew from Alola. Both Pokémon have a Fighting-type weakness, so you shouldn't have any problems.

A final student named Ray will try to give you trouble with his Magnezone and Zebstrika. Both of those Pokémon are weak to Ground type, so you can use the same ones as against Craig.

You should know that all the Pokémon you face will be level 68. If your Pokémon are higher level, you will have a greater advantage in combat. Once you defeat them, you can face Levi with his dragon-type Pokémon.

And this is everything you need to know about Levi's challenge in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple: The Indigo Disc.