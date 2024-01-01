Suara.com – iPhone users can combine two photos into one. While many image editors can do this without difficulty, there are easier methods for regular users.

Here's how to combine two photos on iPhone:

1. How to combine two photos on iPhone using Shortcut

If users don't want to download other third-party applications, here's how to create side-by-side photos on iPhone using Apple Shortcuts.

If the user doesn't have the Shortcut app, download it from the Apple App Store. Open Shortcut. Click the plus sign icon in the top right corner. Use the search box to search for Select Photos. Tap on it.Click on the blue arrow next to Select Photos.Activate the Select Multiple option.Tap again on the search bar and search for Combine Images.In the Combine section, this should be set to do side-by-side photos on iPhone horizontally. If the user prefers vertically, tap Horizontally and select Vertically. Users can also tap the blue arrow in this section and set the spacing.Use the search bar again and search for Save to Photo Album.The user shortcut is ready. Users can tap the top, which should say Save to Photo Album. To add a shortcut to the app list, click Add to Home Screen. Give the shortcut a name and click Add. Now, go back to the home screen and tap the created shortcut. Select the images you want to combine and click Add. Press Done when you're done. Check the photos app . The combined image will be the last photo in the Recents album. iPhone Illustration (Pixabay/Pexels)

2. How to combine two photos on iPhone using an application

If users find the Shortcut app a bit too confusing and don't mind using third-party editing apps, there are many apps that can combine two photos on iPhone, one of which is Canva.

Download the Canva app from the Apple App Store. Open Canva. Click the plus sign icon to start a new project. Choose one of the standard sizes or create a Custom size. Click the plus sign icon at the desired size. Select the Camera Roll tab. Select the images you want to use and Press Add. Arrange and resize the image as desired. When finished, tap the Download icon. Select Save Image.

That's how to combine two photos into one on iPhone.