The best tactics so you can overcome the last big fight you have in Final Fantasy XVI: Echoes of the Fallen, a fight that will push you to the limit.

The DLC Final Fantasy XVI: Echoes of the Fallen gives us a great surprise in the final battle, since we have to face the famous Omega, one of those classic beasts from the Final Fantasy license.

In this DLC for Final Fantasy XVI we are going to have to track a gang of thieves to a mysterious tower, where humans from previous generations have created their own crystal, and that is a problem.

Although we are going to meet a multitude of bosses in Final Fantasy XVI: Echoes of the Fallenthe truth is that the final confrontation against Omega can cause you a lot of difficulties, and it is not a short fight.

So let's help you defeat Omega in Final Fantasy XVI: Echoes of the Fallen as quickly as possible, with a series of tips that will be great for you to even eliminate it the first time, although it will not be easy for you.

How to beat Omega in Final Fantasy XVI: Echoes of the Fallen to complete the DLC

First of all, once you arrive for this final fight against Omega, you must equip the best weapons, accessories and armor for each of your characters, so do not skimp on anything.

Regarding invocations try to have both Ramuh and Shiva maxed outsince Omega has elemental weaknesses to lightning and ice.

On the other hand, you must be aware, that the key to the fight is that you know how to dodge with your charactersso you must have perfected that technique to the maximum.

The first leg of the fight, about 20% of Omega's life, is pretty straightforward, and there's no mystery about it.

From 20% it will transform into Omega Aionis, and here things get complicated.

In any case don't worry, you will be given the first restart point from here if you die.

It is essential that around 50% of the total combat, you still have some healing elements leftalthough we already told you that the free potions that are given to you every time you restart the fight usually come in great.

Absolutely all of Omega's moves, including his massive storm-style attack, can be dodged, but you need a ton of precision to do so.

When you reach the final section of the fight where you have taken away 80% of his health, he will begin charging a final attack and you must kill him as quickly as possible or all the characters will die.

In this case, you must attack with absolutely everything you have without wasting any time and to guide you, you will approximately have just over a minute until he releases the final attack that consumes everyone.

You can also use the time-stopping abilities of both Phoenix and Shiva.

With the above tips, you will already have enough earned before the big showdown.