The location of the sussur forge that you should not miss, and the resolution of the mission so that you have three important new weapons, even from act 1.

It is clear that one of the keys so that we can prosper with complete guarantee in our games of Baldur's Gate 3 is to have the best armor and weapons, and a good forge is always necessary.

We have different forges that we can find in Baldur’s Gate 3and some allow us to create unique weapons that may end up going unnoticed.

In the guide we are going to focus on the location of the Sussur foundry and the weapons that we can melt there to create them with special elements.

The best of all is that it is something we can do during the first hours of the game, and thus have essential guarantees for the rest of the game.

How to activate the Sussur forge in Baldur's Gate 3 act 1 and create some very powerful weapons early in the game

The good thing about this foundry is that it is quite valuable and we can find it in act 1.

To do this we must go to the withered village, and specifically find a wooden door, right where the map is marked with the name “weak wooden doors”.

Once you find the forge inside, interacting with it will begin a quest. Once this mission is completed we will be able to create different weapons that include sussur magic.

You must go to location X 16 Y 143, where we can extract different sussur tree bark, essential to forge new weapons.

Once we have enough bark, we must return to the forge with one of the following three weapons that are valid for foundry: the sickle, the greatsword or a dagger.

You must light the forge fire, and then you must combine the bark with the forge and it will light up in blue fire. Then combine one of the three weapons that we told you before and we will have a + 1 weapon with a sussur enchantment. This weapon also silences enemies when you attack them.

As you can see, it is quite easy to have weapons of a good level, even in act 1 thanks to this forge.

Are you playing Baldur’s Gate 3? If so, you are surely interested in knowing how to get these Twitch Drops rewards, the news about the arrival of Baldur's Gate 1 and 2 to Game Pass, or the possibility of a new installment of Divinity from Larian.