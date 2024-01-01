Email continues to be, but among all the communication alternatives that exist, one of the most used methods in all types of environments. Its importance is such that, in some cases, even when we open certain emails, a notification is automatically sent to the sender without us knowing. But did you know that this can be disabled?

In professional environments, email continues to be positioned as one of the most used tools to communicate. During recent years, despite the emergence of all types of applications that allow more instantaneous communication, the reality is that the bulk of communications have managed to resist all of them, keeping email occupying the leading position.

Although it is an asynchronous communication system, the use of different resources that allow us to track when an email is opened by the recipient has recently become widespread. Offering us very valuable information that we are not always willing to provide. Below we will tell you what are the ways that exist to prevent them from tracking the moment in which we read an email.

Remote content download

From the moment we open an email, the person who sent it can receive a large amount of information: from the approximate location from which we opened it to the number of times we consulted it or the clicks we received. we have done in some link. This occurs as a result of the presence of a series of tiny images called tracking pixels. In addition, there are also other, somewhat more complex, but equally used formulas that allow email senders to access this information.

To avoid this situation, we mainly have two ways. The first of them, and the simplest, is to disable the automatic loading of content remotely. In some email clients, this function is disabled by default. In others we will have to deactivate it by hand. With this action, we can stop the download of images until we are interested in interacting with a specific email.

To try to stop this situation, many marketing teams have chosen to work with emails in which all the text is contained within images that are previously designed. So that the content of the email cannot be accessed without downloading them and, therefore, beginning to collect all our information. So we have to find the perfect balance between privacy and functionality. Good management of our mailing lists to which we are subscribed and marking as spam all senders in which we are not interested can be a good first step.

Depending on the operating system we work with, as well as the particular client from which we manage our email, the path to access this setting may vary. However, in most cases we will find it within the Privacy tab in the settings menu of our email.

Disable HTML

The second way we can choose to avoid being tracked has to do with the HTML code. If we deactivate the HTML of our email, the format of our emails will also change completely and we will not be able to enjoy the attractive design that some emails have. But, as a point to highlight, we will also avoid any remote tracking that could compromise our privacy.

In this case, we can access the configuration menu of our email in question or choose the options offered by our client. For example, in the case of Gmail, the company forces us to access from a specific link to access our email in classic view, with HTML disabled. This way, they will not be able to track the openings and we will avoid the notifications we send when we open an email.