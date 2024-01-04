“Saint Ildefonso of Senegal”, “This year, attending the raffle in person will have the excitement of losing your phone”, “How beautiful is the Christmas raffle in Namibia”, “Didn't they find any Spaniards? What a joke this is”, “The families of these children win the lottery every month with the subsidies”: these are some of the racist insults that several foreign children from the San Ildefonso School received in the last Christmas Draw when they appeared in the television cameras.

The reason was that these young people, who distribute the Raffle prizes, are Nigerian students and have black skin. This type of behavior has been happening repeatedly in recent years, but in 2024 the case has just reached the Prosecutor's Office to be investigated for an alleged hate crime.

The controversy. It all started when four girls (Paula and Yésica, 13 years old, and Natalia and Elisabeth, 12 years old), students at the Colegio de San Ildefonso, gave an interview to Europa Press on December 10. A video in which the little girls talked about their nerves before the draw and a little about their daily life. What should have been something endearing and beautiful ended up turning into a cascade of racist attacks when the video was published on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

The minors were labeled “conguitos”, delinquents and even part of a conspiracy of racial substitution. “Are the Nigerian women drawn?”, “Catch Cucal and get the children to sing as God intended,” “pick cotton,” were some episodes of harassment on the platform.

The complaint. After the incident, the anti-racist association Afroféminas decided to take a step forward and collect all the comments and file a complaint with the State Attorney General's Office. His legal team wants to demonstrate that this harassment involves a hate crime, which is punishable in the Penal Code with up to four years in prison. “The racial factor was, in this case, the discriminatory motive that caused a flood of comments made with the purpose of inciting and promoting hatred towards these people; and, more broadly, towards the entire migrant population and/or racialized,” they point out.

According to the group, the crime is even more serious because the victims are minors, “which makes them especially vulnerable victims.” And it also aggravates the fact that the insults were disseminated on a social network that is a means of mass communication, “which multiplies the potential harmful effect of the illicit conduct.” In this way, the organization has requested an investigation by the authorities.

Far-right accounts. According to what the lawyers have been able to investigate, the majority of the profiles that published these comments on the networks are accounts dedicated to the dissemination of extreme right-wing content, many of which are clearly neo-Nazi and which “advocate the destruction of the most basic democratic values.” “What the hell is this? Then they want us to believe that there is no population replacement plan in Europe???” or “Why does one of the bongos dress like a nebbro [negro] in prison?” said two users.

Some of these profiles even repeatedly and publicly use Franco symbols, images related to fascism, with messages of support for the Blue Division, the group of Spanish soldiers that supported the Nazi Army, or with radicalization encouraging and promoting ethnic cleansing. and racial. “These authors did not commit these manifestations of hatred in an isolated or circumstantial manner, but rather they respond to an ideology clearly marked and biased by racial hatred, intolerance and the attack on the most basic values ​​of any democracy,” they point out in the complaint. .

Happens every year. But the truth is that events like this have been happening for other years. It must be taken into account that students from all countries have passed through the San Ildefonso school, which has sung the Christmas Lottery since 1771. Right now, most of them are of Spanish nationality and their families come mainly from Spain, Portugal, Paraguay, Bolivia, Ecuador, Dominican Republic, Peru, Morocco, Guinea and Nigeria.

The institution has a residence dependent on the Madrid City Council where the majority of the children who sing the Lottery numbers live, minors who receive accommodation and education due to the precarious socioeconomic situation of their families.

