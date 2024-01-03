Suara.com – A Japan Airlines (JAL 516) Airbus A350 aircraft collided with another aircraft and caught fire at Haneda airport in Tokyo, Japan. The plane flew from New Chitose Sapporo and landed in Haneda on Tuesday (2/1/2024) at 17.55 local time.

Before catching fire, the plane collided with a Japanese Coast Guard aircraft.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin revealed that there were 14 tourists from Hong Kong on the Japan Airlines plane that collided with another plane.

“There were no Chinese citizens injured, there were indeed 14 Hong Kong tourists on the plane,” Wang Wenbin told the media in Beijing, China, on Wednesday (3/1/2024).

A total of 367 passengers and 12 JAL crew were successfully evacuated, but the captain of the Japanese Coast Guard aircraft was injured and five crew members died.

“We express our condolences for the loss of life in the accident and our sympathies to those who were injured. Based on the information I received, Japan has not submitted any request for assistance to us,” said Wang Wenbin.

After the incident occurred, the Chinese Embassy in Japan immediately contacted local authorities and the airline to seek further information.

“The embassy has contacted them and is working to reissue travel documents for those who lost their documents due to the incident,” Wang Wenbin said.

He said that the Chinese government will closely follow the latest developments and provide assistance to Chinese citizens in need.

The Japanese Coast Guard aircraft is known to have transported aid to people in Niigata Province after Japan was rocked by a 7.6 magnitude earthquake on Monday which was centered on the Noto Peninsula and surrounding areas on the coast of the Sea of ​​Japan.

The collision of the two planes closed all four of Haneda airport's runways, but three of them have reopened since Tuesday evening.

It took authorities more than eight hours to control the fire on the Japan Airlines plane.

The Japanese airline then canceled 44 domestic flights to and from Haneda, All Nippon Airways stopped 54 domestic flights, while ANA canceled one international flight.

As a result, 19,000 passengers were affected by the decision, most of whom canceled morning flights.

Meanwhile, the Yomiuri Shimbun reported that the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department will investigate the incident on Wednesday. The police suspect that there was professional negligence which resulted in the deaths and injuries in the accident. (Source: Antara)