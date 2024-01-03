Suara.com – South Korean opposition party leader Lee Jae-myung receives treatment after being attacked during a press conference in Busan, South Korea, Tuesday (2/1/2024). Lee Jae-Myung was stabbed in the neck with a knife by an unknown person while holding a press conference during his visit to the construction site of a new airport in Busan.

Lee was stabbed in the left side of his neck and fell to the floor covered in blood. He suffered a 1 cm long stab wound and immediately received medical attention and was immediately evacuated by helicopter to a hospital in Seoul.

According to information from AFP, the attacker approached Lee to ask for an autograph and then stabbed him on the left side of the neck. The perpetrator was quickly subdued and arrested at the scene. However, until now the Korean police have not released the identity of the perpetrator or his motive.

59 year old Lee Jae-myung is chairman of the Democratic Party which is in opposition to the government. He lost to Yoon Suk Yeol from the Conservative Party in the 2023 presidential election. (YONHAP/AFP)