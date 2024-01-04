In a kind of public utility service, through what might sound to many like an innovative initiative, a group of players has started a venture within World of Warcraft Classic. I work that has had some success offering assassination services, including custom orders and even accepting quirky requests that need to be fulfilled.

One of the hitmen has shared this experience on Reddit, saying that hiring the group's services is simple, since interested clients can provide the name of the desired Alliance player, so that these bounty hunters can eliminate the character. Afterwards, they return with a proof video and request payment for the work.

The player also says that to carry out the job, they wait patiently for the victim to log in and, to verify the target's online status, they use their own Alliance accounts. Once the target leaves a safe zone, the PvP hunt begins. To find out the player's exact location, they invite him to the group or use the /who command and once located, they mercilessly eliminate him. This group of Wow hitmen even handles special requests from clients, according to the Reddit user. These include: Camp persistently until the character is resurrected in the graveyard. “Tea-bagging” to demonstrate dominance over a player. Custom emotes if customers want to see specific emotes when winning and other harassment tactics that affect the target's enjoyment. But in case you were thinking about starting your own bounty hunting venture, we warn you that the latter can be considered “griefing” and could result in account sanctions.

According to the comments on the Reddit post, these jobs sound entertaining and also effective. Although obviously, part of the community has responded with annoyance, claiming that these types of things affect the fun of the game.

Given this, the member of the group of hitmen assured that their service has limits and that they leave the victim alone once he is resurrected in the cemetery. Additionally, they claim to have not attacked unwanted players or unleashed hostile creatures.

Unfortunately, and in case you wanted to try this service, it is not possible at this time, as they have taken a temporary break from their activities until Phase 2 of the Season of Discovery begins. The player who created the publication also says that the service was not profitable and they only made a few orders a month, adding that many orders were not completed due to layer differences between them and the target.

Father hires hitman

This reminds us of the story of a father worried about his son's internet addiction in China, a 23-year-old gamer addicted to an online RPG, who went so far as to hire different players to beat him in the fantasy world to discourage him and hope he would give up. the game. To do this, Xiao Feng's father made sure that everyone had a higher level than his son in the game, with this he hoped that all the work problems that his son's addiction brought would go away and he would be able to keep a job.