Honor begins the year by completing its Magic 6 family with a more affordable model, Magic 6 Litebut not low-end.

The Lite version comes with great strengths such as its large battery and autonomy, a large OLED screen and a design that follows the line of its older brothers.

This device reaches the market at a price of 399 euros so it is in the range in which the majority of users are willing to spend for a new mobile.

It is not the most powerful mobile phone in terms of performance, it is especially noticeable at the graphic level, but it is also true that not everyone uses their mobile phone to play.

Let's see how it performs, how its cameras work and if this new Honor smartphone is worth it.

Review of the Honor Magic 6 Lite, analysis, test and opinion from Computer Hoy:

Features of the Magic 6 Lite

Honor Magic 6 LitePantalla

6.78 inches curved sides

Resolution 2,652 x 1,200px

AMOLED 120 Hz

Max brightness 1,250 lux | HDR

Processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1

Up to 2.2 GHz

Manufactured in 4nm

GPU

Adreno 710

RAM memory

8 GB LPDDR5

Storage

256 GB UFS 3.1

main chambers

Main camera: 108 Mpx f/1.75

110º wide angle: 5 Mpx

Macro Camera: 2 Mpx

Frontal camera

Sensor 16 Mpx f/2.45

Battery

5.300 mAh

No charger in box

Operating system

Honor MagicOS 7.2

Android 13

Connectivity

3G | 4G | 5G

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.2

NFC

Dimensions and weight

N.D.

Extras

On-screen fingerprint reader

Precio

399 euros

Design and connectivity: Following the path of its older brother

The line of The design of this Magic6 Lite is continuous and makes use of the language established by its older brother the Magic 5 Pro.

It has that rear ring in which the cameras are integrated and there are two different finishes, one in a vegan leather finish (orange) and another with a metallic matte finish in green tones, which is the one I have tried.

It is a smartphone with a large screen and battery and is surprising because of how thin it is compared to other alternatives on the market with a similar screen and less battery.

The front and sides remind me greatly of that design that Huawei introduced with its P20, P30 and P40 line with that curved screen on the sides that is embedded in a metal frame, in this case, with a glossy finish.

I don't dislike the back with that black ring where the cameras are located. It is distinctive and recognizable, but it is true that for the camera pack it includes it is a bit exaggerated.

In terms of connectivity, enjoy Wi-Fi 6, next-generation Bluetooth, NFC and even 5G in any of its two nanoSIM slots. It does not have eSIM support.

One of the strong points, its large screen

There are two very interesting points in this Magic 6 Lite model: its battery and autonomy, which we will talk about in that section, and also its large screen.

Being in the premium basic range line, or mid-range, it is a screen that stands out for its size. 6.78 inches.

It's a AMOLED panel with 120 Hz refresh rate and curved on the sides that has a resolution that goes beyond FullHD+ with its 2,652 x 1,200 px.

In terms of maximum brightness, it is capable of reaching, according to our measurements, more than 1,240 lux both in playback of HDR content and when sunlight falls directly on it. And it is a commendable figure in this range.

During our tests we have been able to see how, for example, Netflix had not yet certified the product and we cannot see content in HDR format, something that works perfectly for example on Amazon Prime Video.

In terms of sound it does not stand out particularly, it is a smartphone that uses the call headset as a second speaker to broadcast stereo sound through the gap between the screen and the chassis at the top.

It doesn't sound particularly good, like any mobile phone, but it does achieve that stereo spatiality.

Performance: Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 with sufficient performance

And we come to one of the great commitments of this smartphone, its processor. And yes, I say great commitment, because we are in 2024 and the ARM chip chosen is the Snapdragon 6 Gen1 by Qualcommvery efficient and frugal in terms of energy consumption thanks to its manufacturing in 4 nm.

This chip saw life in 2022 as a natural successor to the Snapdragon 695 5G, with a very similar configuration.

It is a chip with a heterogeneous CPU configuration with 4 A78 cores at 2.2 GHz and 4 energy-saving cores (Cortex A55) at 1.8 GHz.

So far everything is correct and it is quite capable for most users. The problem comes with the performance of its GPU, the Adreno 710, where It's a little tight for someone who wants to go beyond a casual game.

Honor Magic 6 LiteHonor 90Honor 90 Literealme Pro+Poco X5 5GProcesadorSnapdragon 6 Gen 1Snapdragon 7 Gen. 1Dimensity 6020Dimensity 7050Snapdragon 4 Gen.1Geekbench 6 Single9441.015731837840Geekbench 6 Multi2.7482.9111.9042.2212.0913D Mark Wild Life2.3873.168-2.295-Antutu517.354531.156340.120562.302355.892PC Mark12.24711.692-13.1279.098

This chip has LPDDR5 and UFS 3.1 support, as we see, they are not the latest standards. Its ISP provides support for cameras of up to 108 Mpx, something that Honor takes full advantage of.

The performance falls somewhat behind other phones of a similar price and this is the only point that makes me doubt this terminal.

Honor Magic 6 Literealme 11 Pro+POCO X5 5GMotorola Edge 30Sequential Write642.39 MB/s711.61 MB/s554.01 MB/s550.82 MB/sSequential Read862.32 MB/s714.81 MB/s739.57 MB/s1. 26 GB/sRandom Write36.07 MB/s31.87 MB/s32.01 MB/s52.67 MB/sRandom Read22.35 MB/s16.47 MB/s22.47 MB/s31.85 MB/sMemory Copy Speed4 ,74 GB/s5.70 GB/s5.45 GB/s6.10 GB/s

In terms of the speed of the internal memory, let's say that it meets the range in which it is located, without anything else to highlight.

The bottleneck we will encounter will be the CPU in this case and it is something that is noticeable when installing games and heavy applications but is not something notable on a day-to-day basis.

The fluidity of the 120 Hz screen is noticeable thanks to the 8 GB of RAM, you will rarely find lag when jumping between applications. By default it comes with an extra 8 GB RAM expansion that takes from the internal memory.

Software: Honor continues to over-customize the UI

There is something that Honor brings as an inheritance from Huawei software and that is that it uses a version of UI that inherits many functions from EMUI. Honor has renamed it MagicOS and on this mobile it arrives in version 7.2.

Aesthetically, it is very similar to what we experienced in the golden age of Huawei with Google services, although with that touch of extra applications and Honor services.

The Android version it works on is still Android 13 although the company has commented that it will be updated to the next version.

We met with duplicate apps as are Honor's own Gallery in addition to Google Photos, the same happens with the calendar or the email application.

Los quick system settings have a very Apple aesthetic and the cleanliness is appreciated and most users will find the use and navigation of the interface pleasant.

You can choose, for example, to activate or deactivate Google Discover but, on the other hand, we cannot choose to have an application drawer and, very much like Apple, you will have to have everything on different desktops.

Cameras: Better than expected performance

This point is usually one of the factors that most differentiate smartphone ranges and it is difficult to have a complete pack of good-level cameras in this price range.

Honor has done a good job with this pack that assembles a 108 Mpx f/1.7 main camera, which through pixel binning offers us 12 Mpx captures in 4:3 format or 7.2 Mpx in a format cropped from the previous one in this strange 20:9 ultra-panoramic format. There is no option to choose 16:9.

Its interface is very complete and there are forms of advanced photography such as professional mode or a multicamera mode perfect for recording you and what you are seeing.

Its zoom mode is a crop of the main photograph, which thanks to the 108 Mpx with light, this change in size and zoom is achieved but not that natural difference of change in optics and background compression.

It is a sensor that also works well during dark scenes and perhaps above what one would expect, although it cannot work miracles either.

If you want to get 108 Mpx captures you will have to choose the High Resolution mode within the More option of the carousel. These images are large in size (12,000 x 9,000 px) and weight, but they will only be usable with very good pulse and lots of light.

The other two sensors that complete the rear pack are more modest, not to say that the 2 Mpx macro sensor is not very useful given the 5 Mpx wide angle. They are sensors that are better than nothing, but you can't expect overall wonders or just something usable if there isn't much light in the scene.

Something that is interesting and also a legacy of Huawei's golden age is the Opening mode, a portrait mode that works for objects. It not only works with people or pets and with what you can achieve an effect that imitates the depth of field of a traditional lens.

The selfie camera is a success and will meet the expectations of people who are used to this type of use.

In the field of video, it is a mobile phone that complies, it can record video up to 4k 30 fps with its main sensor although I recommend the 1080p 60 fps option. The stabilization is digital, so you either have to be very careful or the videos will be blurry. The rest of the cameras only reach FullHD video.

It is not a mobile that will pass as a mobile focused on photography, but for a user who takes photos from time to time, its main sensor is compliant.

Autonomy: The best autonomy in an Honor mobile

And if there is a point to highlight or about which this mobile will be remembered, for the better, it is its autonomy. Ride one 5,300 mAh battery which is a step above the competition, which at best remains at 5,000 mAh.

On the other hand, it does not come with a charger in the box. And it's a shame, because the phone is compatible with fast charging, but you can only charge at its maximum rate with a compatible charger.

In our tests, charging from 0 to 100 took about an hour and a half with a USB-PD charger up to 100W.

With this battery you can spend almost a couple of days with the mobile. 9 – 10 hours of screen in use can easily be achieved, in our benchmarks there is the PC Mark battery test and after 7 and a half hours of continuous use, there was still 20% autonomy left.

Conclusion: is the Honor Magic 6 Lite worth buying?

This mobile is a complicated recommendation in general and although I do know many people who do not play on mobile or who would not miss the power of the GPU, they are more pro photographers.

This Magic 6 Lite aims to cover the gap in the most basic range with modest specifications and for those who are looking for solvency and autonomy at a reasonable price in a smartphone.

It is true that for a little more you can get a smartphone that stands out more in some of the performance or camera facets, but Honor has achieved a good balance with this terminal.

Honor Magic 6 Lite is the most economical version of the new Magic 6 range from the Chinese company with which it aims to reach users with a tighter budget without cutting too much on specs.

I think that the fair price for this mobile phone that would make it sell excellently would be 349 euros and not 399 euros. For this starting price we are approaching a price range in which for a little more you have much better options.