Nokia and Honor have made public the new signing of a cross-licensing agreement for 5G patents. This license agreement covers the main inventions of both parties in this type of technologies. The terms of the agreement are confidential between the parties.

Today, Nokia's patent portfolio is industry-leading, with more than 20,000 patent families. Companies, with prior agreement with Nokia, can license and use these technologies without having to invest in the development and study of new 5G technologies.

The Finnish company has previously reached agreements with manufacturers such as Vivo and OPPO. Cases like the latter led to a legal battle settled in China in favor of OPPO. Outside this territory, in countries like France or Germany, the legal battle led to the disappearance of the manufacturer.

The move to partner with Nokia is an important step for Honor and its presence in Europe. The Chinese manufacturer will benefit from Nokia's 5G connectivity technologies, as long as the terms of the agreements are met.

From Honor they state that “we are delighted to have concluded an amicable patent cross-licensing agreement with Honor, one of the main players in the Chinese smartphone market. It is the fourth major non-litigation smartphone agreement that Nokia has concluded in recent years. last twelve months and once again highlights the strength of Nokia's patent portfolio and decades-long contributions to cellular standards and other technologies.”

Imagen | Open Grid Scheduler

