The maxi bike market (above 500 cc) in China is starting to attract large manufacturers. If the Asian country has always achieved incredible numbers with small and medium displacements, now something, or rather, much more than something, is also moving among large displacements. Suffice it to say that I am in the As of 2022, as many as 800,000 motorcycles with a displacement of more than 500 cc have been sold in China. Just to give you an idea of ​​the numbers we are talking about, in Italy in the same year a total of 291,661 two-wheeled vehicles (mopeds, scooters and motorbikes of any engine capacity) were sold.

For this reason Honda, already present in China with small and medium-sized vehicles, is also focusing on larger displacements. Through its investment holding Honda Giken Industrial Investment Co. Ltd. the House he founded a company for the sale of large-displacement motorcycles on the Chinese market: this is how the new Honda Motorcycles Sales Co.Ltd., based in Shanghai, was born.

The new company will become fully operational from April 2024. There is still no detailed information on the models that will be marketed, but according to the first circulating rumors it will start with a four-cylinder, also following local market trends which see this type of engine increasingly desired. If so, it could be something already in the range, or even a totally new proposal.