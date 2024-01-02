The new company based in Shanghai should be operational on April 1, 2024 and produce motorcycles over 400 cc

January 2, 2024

Honda R&D Investment based in China announced an investment to establish Honda Motorcycle Sales (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., mainly for the purpose of selling medium and large displacement motorcycles in China. The new company was founded at the end of December 2023, will be based in Shanghai and is expected to begin operations on April 1, 2024, according to reports from several Western and Japanese media.

The news could also go unnoticed if it weren't for the fact that the Chinese motorcycle fleet is increasingly expanding towards engine capacity ranges around 500 cc and, moreover, sports motorcycles are quite popular in this market with around 800,000 units per year in the segment above the 200 cc.

Over the last few years, Chinese manufacturers have presented various four-cylinder sports models at domestic shows, sometimes with engines and stylistic and technical solutions inspired by other Japanese or Western models: this attention towards four-cylinder sports cars may have contributed to convincing Honda to enter the market more decisively and directly with its own products, a choice which would therefore see it face QJ Motor, VOGE, Kove o Zonsen, ma anche CFMOTO which in addition to the three-cylinder 675 destined for the global market also has a 500 cc 4-cylinder already shown as a prototype.

CFMOTO 500SR prototype

Honda is already present on the Chinese market with the CBR650R, a motorcycle that has probably… inspired some competitors but with this new company – say the rumors – it is expected something specific for the Chinese market. No one can currently say what the chosen models might be, the segments to be addressed and whether the bikes will be newly designed or an adaptation of existing designs. Only the start of operations of the new company will be able to clarify in which direction the Japanese giant intends to move.

Sources: Motorrad, japan.webike.net