In much of the world, decarbonization has become a major issue. If we want to avoid the consequences of climate change, we need to reduce emissions of greenhouse gases. Under this premise, we have begun to promote projects such as obtaining energy from the power of the wind and electric mobility with cars with batteries or hydrogen fuel cells.

But this dynamic also comes accompanied by new ecological challenges. As wind turbine blades, batteries and fuel cells approach the end of their useful lives, we wonder what we will do with them. And this, precisely, is where new ideas arise. Firms such as Vestas Wind Systems are committed to recycling some of the elements in their sector, a path also chosen by Honda and Mitsubishi.

From car to data center

Although the hydrogen car is still taking its first steps, the aforementioned Japanese multinationals have launched an initiative that consists of building a data center with an energy plant with hydrogen fuel cells electric vehicle recalls. This is a proposal that seeks to avoid the generation of waste while reducing CO2 emissions from the data center in question.

The new power plant will be located in the city of Shunan, Japan. Honda will begin building it at the end of next March and, when it is finished, Mitsubishi will take over. The hydrogen supply, however, will not come from either of these two Japanese corporations, but will arrive through a pipeline from Tokuyama Corporation, which obtains this element as a byproduct of sodium hypochlorite and chlorine.





In approach it is quite interesting because, as we have seen, two of its main components are derived from other activities. Fuel cells that can no longer be used in cars and hydrogen that recovered from an industrial process whose purpose is to obtain other types of products. The project, which has pilot status, seeks to find out whether the aforementioned approach can be widely developed.

We do not know the characteristics of the data center, which companies or services will benefit from its operation, as well as the details of the power plant. We do know, however, that the project is promoted by the New Energy and Industrial Technologies Development Organization of Japan (NEDO) within the framework of a much more ambitious plan known as “the hydrogen society.”

Japan is one of the most important players in the world in the development of this energy alternative. The nation presented its national hydrogen plan in 2017 and encouraged several private corporations to bet on this promising element, such as cities of Toyota hydrogen and Honda's hydrogen trucks, which seek to position themselves as a heavy transportation alternative.

Images: Benzoix | Toyota | Romeo A

