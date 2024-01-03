Well it seems that the reign of EA Sports FC 24 is over! Like every week, here comes the list with the best-selling games in the last few days in the United Kingdom. The information comes from GamesIndustry and focuses on the past week.

UK sales without EA Sports FC 24 at the top

In this case, we can see that EA's game has fallen positions and the leader in this case is Hogwarts Legacy, although closely followed by Super Mario Bros Wonder, which takes second place.

We leave you with some additional information confirmed and the top:

Hogwarts Legacy ends 2023 as the best-selling physical video game in the United Kingdom This is the first time in a decade that an EA football game is not number one The PS5 accounted for more than half of Hogwarts Legacy sales PS4 came in second place in sales of Hogwarts Legacy, with Switch in third place Hogwarts Legacy fell 33% in sales compared to the previous week, but is placed in first position Super Mario Bros. Wonder fell 63% compared to the previous week, but remains in place in second place Mario Kart 8: Deluxe fell 44% in sales compared to the previous week, but rose positions EA Sports FC 24 fell 76% in sales compared to the previous week and fell positions

What do you think of this top from the United Kingdom? We read you in the comments.

