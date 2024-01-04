On the website we showed you some time ago the first images of the game on Switch and the confusion of its download size and its clarification with its launch update; Now we have more news for Hogwarts Legacy fans, especially for those who are fans.

Specifically, after its first gameplay, Nintendo offered us the first trailer of the game running on Switch. Then we received a comparison with PS5 and now, after knowing that it was less open world on the hybrid console, we get a series of videos of how its soundtrack was made.

The Hogwarts Legacy YouTube channel is hosting a video series called “Behind the Soundtrack,” where the game's composers break down each musical track. Each video focuses on a particular piece, exploring the inspirations behind the music and how it was created to fit into the world of Harry Potter. One of the videos covers the song “Soaring over Hogwarts,” offering details about its creation. The channel also offers other videos about different songs from the game that you can find in this playlist.

Don't forget that a small team has continued working on the Switch version of Hogwarts Legacy, available from November 14. The game for Nintendo Switch was delayed from July 25 to November 14 of this year. The initial release of Hogwarts Legacy officially took place on February 10, 2023 on the first platforms. On Nintendo Switch we finally have it now available.

If you are interested, you can take a look at our complete coverage of the Hogwarts Legacy title at this link.

