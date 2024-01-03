For more years there have been a handful of video games that dominate market sales in most of the world. Call of Duty, FIFA, Minecraft and since 2013 Grand Theft Auto V. Overcoming them is not easy, but one of the best titles of 2023 achieved the unthinkable.

Related video: The good, the bad and the meh of Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy was the best-selling game in the United Kingdom in 2023

According to information from Gamesindustry.biz, the reign of FIFA, today EA Sports FC, ended after 10 years in the United Kingdom because another video game was the best-selling of the year in physical format. This is Hogwarts Legacy, one of the best games of last year and one of the leaders in sales as well, which closed 2023 as the best-selling game in the United Kingdom accounting for physical sales, not digital sales, a triumph that put an end to the hegemony that the EA Sports soccer franchise had had since 2013.

Hogwarts Legacy ended the hegemony of FIFA (EA Sports FC) in the United Kingdom after 10 years

EA's soccer franchise has not lost the throne since 2013

According to the historical sales record in United Kingdomthe domain of FIFAhoy EA Sports FCbroke in 2013 when it debuted Grand Theft Auto V and now Hogwarts Legacy achieved the feat, something that happens on rare occasions since it is a region where soccer is the most popular sport and the Premier League has been the league best represented in the Electronic Arts IP.

Regarding the performance of Hogwarts Legacythe report states that the majority of its physical sales were on PS5, then PS4 and received a great boost with the launch of Nintendo Switch, which, although controversial, did not see effects at the market level.

In this way, Hogwarts Legacy endorses one more triumph on a commercial level since it has passed by several awards despite being one of the best games of 2023.

Stay with us, at LEVEL UP.

Related video: The best video games of the first half of 2023

Fuente

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News